Heifers sell to £1,435 at Newtownstewart Mart

At Newtownstewart Mart there was a good seasonal entry of cattle on offer which sold to a super trade with some super prices being recorded with heifers selling to £1,435, £805 over £1 and £228 per 100kgs while bullocks sold to £1,375, £745 over £1 and £239 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: K Quinn, Strabane 610kgs, £152, 660kgs £130. J O’Hagan, Plumbridge 700kgs, £152. N J Black, Carnargan 725kgs, £152. S Robinson, Reaghan 650kgs, £145.

Heifer prices: E Crossan, Feeny 630kgs, £1,435 ( £805 over £1 and 228p per kg) 520kgs, £1,070, Peter McNally, Plumbridge 580kgs, £1,235, 595kgs, £1,185. C Armstrong, Dromore 615kgs, £1,270, 580kgs, £1,100; G Devine, Glen Road 660kgs, £1,250, 620kgs, £1,080, 570kgs, £995. A Castlederg farmer 540kgs, £1,030, 500kgs, £980, 470kgs, £925, 430kgs, £830, £780 and £750, 470kgs, £790; M Morris, Omagh 480kgs, £975 and £950. A Castlederg farmer 500kgs, £935, 430kgs, £870, 400kgs, £830 and £780. E McCloskey, Dungiven 500kgs, £915, 520kgs, £870. M Lynch, Omagh 475kgs, £965, 405kgs, £840. E Morrow, Magheracolton 355kgs, £745.

Bullock and bull prices: Wesley and D C Millar, Douglas Bridge 630kgs, £1,375 and £1,370, 595kgs, £1,285. A Armstrong, Dromore 615kgs, £1,270, 570kgs, £1,110, 545kgs, £1,075, 485kgs, £985. Michael Morris, Omagh 460kgs, £1,085, 450kgs, £1,075 (£239 per 100kgs) 425kgs, £980, 370kgs, £750. R Pinkerton, Omagh 510kgs, £1,065 and £920, 485kgs, £975; M Lynch, Omagh 370kgs, £805.

Sheep sale:

Lamb prices: D Dunbar 26.1kgs, £89; C Long 29kgs, £88.50; M P Conway 25.6kgs, £88.20; F McKenna 26.5kgs, £88; An Omagh farmer 24.25kgs, £86.50; S Brogan 24kgs, £85; W H Cather 24kgs, £82; S Robinson 22.9kgs, £83; A Dickson 22.34kgs, £79; Don Browne 21.5kgs, £79.50; C Long 22kgs, £79; Ivan Frazer 21.25kgs, £75.