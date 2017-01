Heifers selling from £660 to £420 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Cattle sales resumed with a good show of quality cattle on Monday 16th January with an excellent ring of buyers, giving top prices. More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers selling from £420 to £660; 298kg for £625 (£2.10 per kg) and selling to £660 for 350kg (£1.89 per kg), bullocks selling from £450 to £835; young bullocks from £680 for 278kg (2.45 per kg) and bullocks selling to £835 for 426kgs (£1.96 per kg).

At last week’s cattle sale on Monday 23rd January had excellent quality stock.

Heifers selling from £460 to £875, £540 for 244kg (£2.21 per kg) and selling to £875 for 500kg (£1.75 per kg).

Bullocks selling from £550 to £1,290, young bullocks selling at £690 for288kg (£2.40 per kg) and Bullocks selling to £1290 for 642kg (£2.00 per kg).

Heifers: Garvagh producer 298kg, £625; 318kg, £605; Garvagh producer 350kg, £660; 330kg, £580; 328kg, £625; Moneymore producer 248kg, £430; 336kg, £630; Coleraine producer 290kg, £580; 246kg, £420; Stewartstown producer 500kg, £875; 396kg, £630; 512kg, £870; Magherafelt producer 254kg, £515; 244kg, £540; 258kg, £510; 224kg, £460.

Bullocks: Coleraine producer 210kg, £450; 240kg, £485; Moneymore producer 382kg, £725; Garvagh producer 402kg, £805; 298kg, £670; 354kg, £750; 426kg, £835; Magherafelt producer 296kg, £690; 336kg, £725; 328kg, £730; 292kg, £610; 362kg, £675; 278kg, £680; 300kg, £660; Maghera producer 330kg, £685; Magherafelt producer 276kg, £550; 304kg, £700; 346kg, £650; 326kg, £725; 272kg, £605; 346kg, £700; 292kg, £550, 288kg, £690; Portglenone producer 642kg, £1290, 566kg, £1000; 532kg, £1000; Stewartstown producer 402kg, £730; 404kg, £700; 410kg, £750; 458kg, £760.

Sheep: An excellent show of over 1,200 quality sheep at our weekly sale on Saturday 21st January 2017, witnessing a good lamb trade. Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £84.00 each to a top rate of £85.80, middleweight lambs sold to £82.80 and store lambs sold to £68.80. Fat ewes topped at £84 while ewes with 2 lambs sold to £150.00 and several singles made £132.00. A fat Suffolk ram topped at £100.50.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Portglenone producer 16 lambs 25.25kg at £85.80 = 340p; Swatragh producer 24 lambs 24kg at £85.00 = 354p; Maghera producer 10 lambs 26.75kg at £84.80 = 317p; Garvagh producer 4 lambs 27.5kg at £84.80 = 308p; Dungiven producer 9 lambs 27kg at £84.80 =314p; Eglinton producer 2 lambs 24kg at £82.00 = 342p; Omagh producer 6 lambs 25kg at £82.80 = 331p; Dungiven producer 5 lambs 24.5kg at £83.00 = 339p; 9 lambs 24kg at £81.00 = 338p; Portglenone producer 16 lambs 24.5kg at £83.00 = 339p.

Middleweight lambs: Swatragh producer 17 lambs 23.25kg at £82.80 = 356p; 10 lambs 23.7kg at £82.80 = 349p; Maghera producer 10 lambs 23.25kg at £82.50 = 355p; Limavady producer 19 lambs 23.75kg at £81.50 = 343p; Maghera producer 5 lambs 22.25kg at £80.00 = 360p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £79.80 = 355p; Eglinton producer 12 lambs 22kg at £76.80 = 350p; Magherafelt producer 16 lambs 23kg at £80.00 = 348p; Maghera producer 10 lambs 23kg at £79.00 = 343p; Cookstown producer 7 lambs 23.4kg at £80.50 = 344p; Coleraine producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £77.80 = 346p.

Store lambs: Claudy producer 35 lambs 19.75kg at £67.00 = 339p; Draperstown producer 7 lambs 17.5kg at £66.00 = 377p; Moneymore producer 4 lambs 18.25kg at £65.50 = 360p; Cookstown producer 7 lambs 18.5kg at £65.50 = 354p; 8 lambs 17.5kg at £63.20 = 361p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 17kg at £60.00 = 353p; Kilrea producer 5 lambs 16kg at £58.20 = 364p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 19kg at £68.80 = 362p.

Ewes: Draperstown producer 1 Texel at £84.00.