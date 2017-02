Heifers selling to £1,060 for 538kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Another good strong seasonal entry of quality cattle on Monday 6th February met a flying trade with a good ring of buyers with some very good prices, more quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers selling to £1,060 for 538kg (£1.97 per kg), young heifers selling to £595 for 242kg (£2.46 per kg), bullocks selling to £1095 for 566kgs (£1.93 per kg), young bullocks selling to £765 for 318kg (£2.41 per kg) with fat cows selling to £1,180.

Heifers: Cookstown producer 316kg, £610; 242kg, £595; Swatragh producer 440kg, £750; 600kg, £990; Swatragh producer 334kg, £670; 290kg, £685; 324kg, £695; 374kg, £700; 358kg, £750; 332kg, £680 Maghera producer 338kg, £680; Maghera producer 344kg, £650; Swatragh producer 506kg, £940; 452kg, £880; Garvagh producer 294kg, £500; Maghera producer; 390kg, £870; 538kg, £1060; 454kg, £920.

Bullocks: Cookstown producer 224kg, £425; Swatragh producer 318kg, £765; Maghera producer 320kg, £665; 328kg, £730; Swatragh producer 566kg, £1095; 554kg, £1090; 474kg, £895; 548kg, £1085; Garvagh producer 260kg, £465; Stewartstown producer 334kg, £640; 318kg, £660; Maghera producer 430kg, £875; 428kg, £850.

Sheep: Another excellent entry of 900 sheep at Swatragh on Saturday 4th February witnessed a solid lamb trade. Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £82.00 each to a top rate of £84.20, middleweight lambs sold to £81.80 for 22.5kg and fat ewes sold to £102.00 with over 150 on offer. Ewes with lambs at foot topped at £200 for doubles and £146 for singles, Springers reached £125 (four doubles, two singles). More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices: Heavyweight Lambs: Moneymore producer 4 lambs 25.5kg at £84.20 = 330p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 24.25kg at £81.00 = 337p; Kilrea producer 12 lambs 24.75kg at £83.80 = 339p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 26.5kg at £82.20 = 310p; 2 lambs 25.5kg at £80.80 = 317p; Portstewart producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £82.80 = 325p; Swatragh producer 6 lambs 26.75kg at £82.80 = 310p; Kilrea producer 57 lambs 26kg at £82.80 = 318p; Swatragh producer 26 lambs 24kg at £82.50 = 343p; Limavady producer 19 lambs 25.25kg at £82.50 = 327p; Bellaghy producer 4 lambs 25.75kg at £82.50 = 320p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 25kg at £82.00 = 328p.

Middleweight lambs: Cookstown producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £81.80 = 364p; Maghera producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £80.80 = 359p; Dungiven producer 16 lambs 22.25kg at £79.80 = 359p; Swatragh producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £81.00 = 344p; Ballymoney producer 16 lambs at £79.50 = 346p; Limavady producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £80.00 = 340p; Dungiven producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £80.50 = 343p.

Store lambs: Portglenone producer 7 lambs 18kg at £65.00 = 361p; Limavady producer 3 lambs 18kg at £62.50 = 347p; Swatragh producer 1 lamb 18kg at £60.00 = 333p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 16.25kg = 363p; Aghadowey producer 4 lambs 15kg at £59.00 = 393p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 15.5kg at £56.50 = 365p.

Ewes: Moneymore producer 5 Texel at £102.00.