Heifers top £1,350 for 620kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers peak at £1,340, 630kg Lim (213.00).

Heifers topped at £1,350, 620kg Lim (218.00), while fat cows sold to £965, 535kg Lim (180.00), dropped calves sold to £380 BB bull and heifer calves to £340 AA heifer, suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,440 Her cow and Lim bull at foot; weanlings sold to £1,105, 535kg Lim steer (206.00), while weanling heifers sold to £740, 400kg Char (185.00).

STEERS: Steer prices peaked at £1,340, 630kg Lim (213.00) presented by T Brown, £1,200, 555kg AA (216.00), £1,190, 540kg Lim (220.00), £1,170, 550kg Lim (213.00); W Martin £1,330, 620kg Lim (215.00); J Hogg £980, 330kg Char (297.00), £970, 330kg Lim (294.00), £970, 400kg Lim (243.00), £950, 355kg Char (268.00), £950, 475kg Lim (200.00), £950, 380kg Lim (250.00), £910, 315kg Lim (289.00), £875, 300kg Char (292.00); J Ferry £570, 275kg Sim (207.00).

HEIFERS: Heifers sold to a height of £1,350, 620kg Lim (218.00) presented by B Hutton, £1,295, 590kg Char (220.00), £1,210, 570kg Char (212.00); E Kelly £1,020, 535kg BB (191.00); J Shaw £1,015, 465kg Daq (218.00); S Casey £980, 425kg Lim (231.00), £915, 405kg Lim (226.00); W Conn £930, 475kg Lim (196.00) U Devine £700, 350kg Daq (200.00).

Fat cows sold to £965, 535kg Lim (180.00) presented by D Bell; W Martin £930, 740kg AA (126.00), £835, 580kg AA (144.00); I Irwin £915, 590kg Lim (155.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Another great entry of dropped calves met a very strong trade to peak at £380 BB bull presented by W and F Armstrong; S Sherry £380 Her bull; G McMaster £330 Fkv bull; J Ewing £330 Lim bull, £300 Lim bull, £255 Lim bull; R McGuigan £330 Sal bull; C Loughran £320 Lim bull, £270 Lim bull; O Robinson £320 Lim bull; P Corr £285 BB bull, £260 BB bull, £230 BB bull, £200 BB bull; N Willis £285 Lim bull; K Hunter £245 Sh bull, £210 Her bull; B Hughes £230 AA bull, £200 AA bull; J Hunter £200 Sh bull; reared Friesian bull calves sold from £110 to £310; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £340 AA heifer presented by W and F Armstrong, £330 AA heifer, £300 Her heifer; P McElvogue £300 Her heifer; J Ewing £285 x 2 Lim heifers, £260 Lim heifer; C Loughran £270 Lim heifer; N Willis £265 Lim heifer; F Oliver £245 Char heifer, £235 Char heifer, £210 Char heifer; K Hunter £200 Her heifer; A Haddock £200 Lim heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,440 Her cow and Lim bull calf at foot presented by D and K Eakin, £1,110 Her cow and Her bull; A Richardson £1200 Lim cow and AA bull calf; springing heifers sold to £1,260 Char presented by I Irwin, £930 Char; G McMaster £1090 Char heifer.

WEANLINGS: A similar entry of weanlings with quality not as good as previous weeks saw prices peak at £1,105, 535kg Lim steer (206.00) presented by T Henry; J Shaw £950, 430kg Lim (222.00); W Abraham £950, 395kg Char (242.00), £745 345kg Char (215.00); R Cuddy £730 300kg Char (243.00), £725, 320kg Char (227.00); K and W Booth £715 x 3 295kg Lims, (243.00); J Weir £700, 240kg Char (293.00), £700, 280kg Char (251.00), £670, 245kg Char (272.00); R Dickson £665 x 2 230kg, Char (290.00); C Kerr £640, 230kg Lim (280.00); weanling heifers topped at £740, 400kg Char (185.00) presented by F Oliver, £725, 335kg Char (218.00); C Kerr £725, 360kg Lim (201.00); J Devlin £715, 310kg Char (228.00), £515, 235kg Sim (219.00); W Abraham £700, 325kg Char (215.00); J Weir £650, 270kg Char (241.00), £590, 245kg Char (241.00), £570, 275kg Her (207.00); K and W Booth £600, 255kg Lim (236.00); K McGuigan £600, 270kg Daq (220.00); W Lockhart £550, 235kg Char (234.00), £535, 255kg Char (208.00), £535, 235kg Her (226.00), £500, 228kg Lim (220.00).