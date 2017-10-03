Heifers top price of £1,470 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 750 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 30th September continued to sell in a very firm trade. 570 store cattle sold in a steady demand.

HEIFERS

Forward heifers sold to £232 per 100 kilos for 520k Charolais at £1,210 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Top price heifer £1,470 for 690k £211 per 100 kilos from a Gilford farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £231 per 100 kilos for 476k Limousin at £1,100 from a Tandragee producer.

Forward heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 522k, £1,210, £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 592k, £1,305, £220.00; Gilford farmer 594k, £1,305, £220.00; Gilford farmer 590k, £1,260 £214.00; Collone farmer 624k, £1,325, £212.00; Gilford farmer 588k, £1,245 £212.00; Poyntzpass farmer 516k, £1,090, £211.00; Gilford farmer 698k, £,1470, £211.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k, £1,155, £210.00.

Middleweight heifers

Tandragee farmer 476k, £1,100, £231.00; Poyntzpass farmer 454k, £1,010, £222.00; Aghalee farmer 394k, £860, £218.00; Rathfriland farmer 368k, £800, £217.00; Poyntzpass farmer 500k, £1,080, £216.00; Poyntzpass farmer 492k, £1,060, £215.00; Tandragee farmer 490k, £1,050, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k, £1,040, £214.00.

BULLOCKS

300 store bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Heavy bullocks sold to £223 per 100 kilos for 650k Limousin at £1,465 from a Hilltown producer.

Main demand from £200 to £218 per 100 kilos paid for 600k Charolais at £1,320.

Good quality middleweights from £210 to £245 for 380k Charolais at £930.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to £169 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1,085 from a Tynan producer.

Heavy bullocks

Hilltown farmer 656k, £1,465, £223.00; Comber farmer 606k, £1,320, £218.00; Hilltown farmer 590k, £1,280, £217.00; Richhill farmer 670k, £1,450, £216.00; Hilltown farmer 612k, £1,315, £215.00; Richhill farmer 706k, £1,495, £212.00; Donaghcloney farmer 600k, £1,260, £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 548k, £1,150, £210.00; Magheralin farmer 514k, £1,070, £208.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Dromara farmer 380k, £930, £245.00; Lurgan farmer 340k, £825, £243.00; Newry farmer 360k, £850, £236.00; Annaghmore farmer 410k, £970, £237.00; Annaghmore farmer 424k, £980, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 490k, £1,105, £226.00; Collone farmer 356k, £805, £226.00; Moy farmer 406k, £900, £222.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tynan farmer 642k, £1,085, £169.00; Keady farmer 528k, £880, £167.00; Banbridge farmer 524k, £870, £166.00; Banbridge farmer 538k, £860, £160.00; Keady farmer 520k, £825, £159.00; Keady farmer 598k, £945, £158.00; Comber farmer 574k, £900, £157.00; Tynan farmer 686k, £1,060, £155.00.

WEANLINGS

160 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Light male weanlings from £220 to £263 per 100 kilos for 376k at £990 for a Keady farmer followed by £261 per 100 kilos for 314k Charolais at £820 from a Tassagh producer.

Strong male weanlings sold to £227 for 414k Charolais at £940 from a Forkhill farmer.

Good quality heifer weanling sold from £210 to £234 per 100 kilos for 330k Limousin at £775 for a Silverbridge farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 414k, £940, £227.00; Loughgilly farmer 406k, £900, £222.00; Armagh farmer 432k, £905, £209.00; Loughgilly farmr 428k, £870, £203.00; Derrynoose farmer 454k, £885, £195.00.

Lightweight male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 376k, £990, £263.00; Armagh farmer 314k, £820, £261.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k, £885, £256.00; Keady farmer 266k, £685, £258.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 352k, £900, £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 344k, £845, £246.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 330k, £805, £244.00.

Heifer weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 332k, £775, £234.00; Silverbridge farmer 306k, £680, £222.00; Milford farmer 246k, £550, £224.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £675, £219.00; Forkhill farmer 348k, £745, £214.00; Milford farmer 254k, £530, £209.00; Portadown farmer 296k, £605, £204.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,390, £1,350 and £1,300 with several more from £1,100 to £1,250 each.