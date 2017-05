Hereford heifers sells for £985 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry at Lisnaskea sales this week sold to a very sharp demand for quality stock with many more required to satisfy the growing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Aghalane producer 560kg Her to £985, 490kg Her to £900 and 530kg Her to £885.

COWS & CALVES: Knockaraven producer 2011 cow and bull calf to £1,550, 2010 springing cow to £1,045, 03/07 springing cow to £990, 02/08 springing cow to £960 and 2011 springing cow to £800. Derrylin producer heifer and heifer calf to £990.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Magheraveely producer 450kg Lim to £1,040 and 360kg Sim to £700. Rosslea producer 370kg Shb to £905, 370kg Lim to £895 and 370kg Lim to £885. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Ch to £865. Lisnaskea producer 540kg Her to £860 and 440kg Her to £800. Belleek producer 370kg Ch to £850, 370kg Ch to £795, 270kg Ch to £725, 400kg Her to £690 and 320kg Lim to £595. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Lim to £815. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Ch to £780 and 370kg Ch to £740. Lisnaskea producer 360kg B/B to £770 and 390kg B/B to £720. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Ch to £765 and 240kg Ch to £595. Rosslea producer 250kg Ch to £760, 250kg Ch to £750 and 270kg Ch to £725. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Ch to £750 and 320kg Ch to £660. Maguiresbridge producer 310kg AA to £610, 250kg AA to £588, 270kg AA to £575, 210kg AA to £560, 230kg AA to £545 and 280kg AA to £525.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Tempo producer 430kg Ch to £970 and 370kg Lim to £805. Maguiresbridge producer 340kg Ch to £885 and 290kg Ch to £740. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Lim to £880, 320kg Lim to £765, 350kg Lim to £720, 360kg Lim to £665 and 320kg Lim to £620. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Ch. to £790, 370kg Ch. to £780, 340kg Ch. to £765, and 370kg Ch. to £740. Belleek producer 340kg Ch. to £720. Rosslea Producer 330kg Ch. to £710, 220kg Ch to £635, 270kg Ch to £595, 230kg Lim to £595 and 220kg Lim to £570. Belleek producer 220kg Ch to £680, 230kg Ch to £620, 200kg Ch to £600 and 170kg Ch to £500. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Her to £600. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Ch to £592. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Lim to £588, 240kg Daq to £570, 280kg Daq to £548 and 250kg Shb to £542. Derrylin producer 270kg Lim to £550. Derrylin producer 260kg AA to £505 and 260kg Sim to £500.