Hereford sell to £880 for 450kg at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry this week continues to sell to a strong demand for quality lots with many more required to meet the strong demand.

Sample prices:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 450kg Hereford to £880 and 430kg Hereford to £850. Garrison producer 310kg Char to £810 and 280kg to £790. Newtownbutler producer 230kg Char to £580. Newtownbutler producer 190kg Limousin to £460 and 170kg Limousin to £460.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Florencecourt producer 320kg Limousin to £705, 310kg Lim to £645 and 260kg Lim to £620. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Ch to £690 and 300kg Daq to £600. Derrylin producer 280kg Char to £635. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Shorthorns to £620 twice, 280kg Limousin to £500. Garrison producer 270kg Ch to £590. Magheraveely producer 210kg Char to £540 and 170kg Char to £460. Newtownbutler producer 210kg Limousin to £490.

COWS & CALVES: Newtownbutler producer £1,100 for second calver and bull calf.