Hereford sells to £1,517 for 770kg at Saintfield Mart

Another excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with prices higher than last week.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,517 for 770kg Hereford, £197kg.

Leading prices: Carrowdore producers Hereford 770kg, £197, £1,517, Hereford 780kg, £130, £1,014, Hereford 780kg, £130, £1,014, Crossgar producers Limousins 640kg, £207, £1,324, 630kg, £209, £1,316, Charolais 640kg, £200, £1,280, Blonde D’Aquitaine 630kg, £184, £1,159, Limousin 610kg, £180, £1,098, Limousin 590kg, £186, £1,097, Limousin 570kg, £192, £1,094, Charolais 580kg, £187, £1,084, Limousin 590kg, £180, £1,062, Limousin 590kg, £180, £1,062, Blonde D’Aquitaine 570kg, £183, £1,043, Dromara producer Limousin 730kg, £173, £1,262, Newtownards producer Limousin 690kg, £167, £1,152, Killinchy producer Simmental 600kg, £188, £1,128, European Angus 540kg, £192, £1,036, Saintfield producer Charolais 690kg, £158, £1,090, Downpatrick producers Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £145, £1,087, Limousin 690kg, £152, £1,048, Shorthorn 760kg, £135, £1,026, Shorthorn 730kg, £131, £956, Ballykinlar producer Herefords 630kg, £171 £1,077, 640kg, £168, £1,075, 640kg, £168, £1,075, 590kg, £171, £1,008, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue 670kg, £132, £884.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,190 for 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Comber producers Limousin 550kg, £1,190, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,065, Limousin 510kg, £1,065, Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,050, Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,030, Limousins 490kg, £1,020, 480kg, £1,020, Maine Ahjou 460kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 470kg, £980, Dromara producer Charolais 550kg, £1,180, 540kg, £1,145, 560kg, £1,120, Limousin 530kg, £1,095, 510kg, £1,085, 540kg, £1,080, Charolais 490kg, £1,070, Limousins 480kg, £1,000, 480kg, £1,000, Charolais 550kg, £960, Crossgar producers Limousin 560kg, £1,160, Blonde D’Aquitaine 550kg, £1,000, Blonde D’Aquitaine 550kg, £1,000, Killinchy producer Simmental 610kg, £1,150, Charolais 500kg, £950, Lisburn producer Limousins 560kg, £1,140, 540kg, £1,090, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,075, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £965, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £955, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,070, Charolais 570kg, £1,000, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 510kg, £1,040, Limousin 470kg, £1,000, Charolais 570kg, £1,000, Limousin 470kg, £1,000, Limousin 480kg, £930, Greyabbey producer Charolais 470kg, £1,030, Charolais 450kg, £950, Limousin 430kg, £945, Limousin 430kg, £940, Hillsborough producer Limousins 570kg, £1,010, 570kg, £1,010, Lisburn producer Limousins 550kg, £1,010, 550kg, £1,010, Comber producer 460kg, £1,000.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,340 for 710kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Comber producers Limousin 710kg, £1,340, Limousin 560kg, £1,075, Simmental 560kg, £1,070, Charolais 610kg, £1,050, Charolais 560kg, £1,050, Newtownards producer Limousin 640kg, £1,300, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,290, Moneyrea producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,290, Dromara producer Limousin 700kg, £1,260, Lisburn producers Simmental 650kg, £1,250, Limousin 600kg, £1,240, Charolais 620kg, £1,210, 590kg, £1,200, 610kg, £1,180, 550kg, £1,175, 530kg, £1,170, 570kg, £1,170, 580kg, £1,160, 560kg, £1,145, Limousin 620kg, £1,120, Simmentals 610kg, £1,100, 640kg, £1,100, Simmental 570kg, £1,070, Moira producer Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,150, Limousin 520kg, £1,130, Charolais 500kg, £1,100, Blonde D’Aquitaine 520kg, £1,095, Charolais 500kg, £1,085, Limousin 480kg, £1,070, Limousin 470kg, £1,050, Crumlin producers Limousins 500kg, £1,130, 550kg, £1,115, Charolais 520kg, £1,105, Limousin 550kg, £1,100, Charolais 570kg, £1,100, Limousin 550kg, £1,080, Blonde D’Aquitaine 520kg, £1,070, Charolais 520kg, £1,055, Charolais 520kg, £1,055, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,120, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,070, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,065.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £365 bull calves and £270 for heifer calves.