High demand for cull cows at Markethill Mart

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 9th May sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £162 per 100 kilos paid for 760k BB at £1,240.

Main demand from £135 to £155 per 100 kilos.

Heavy Friesian cows sold from £112 to £126 per 100 kilos 680k at £860.

Top price for a Friesian cow £1060 for 850k (124).

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £95 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Newry farmer 766k, £1,240, £162.00; Nery farmer 672k, £1,040, £155.00; Markethill farmer 772k, £1,160, £150.00; Banbridge farmer 570k, £850, £149.00; Banbridge farmer 814k, £1,200, £147.00; Armagh farmer 598k, £870, £145.00; Newry farmer 532k, £770, £145.00; Crumlin farmer 636k, £915, £144.00.

Friesian cull cows: Newry farmer 682k, £860, £126.00; Banbridge farmer 854k, £1,060, £124.00; Newry farmer 738k, £915, £124.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k, £810, £122.00; Derrynoose farmer 668k, £810, £121.00; Tandragee farmer 654k, £775, £119.00; Markethill farmer 658k, £775, £118.00; Tassagh farmer 750k, £880, £117.00.

CALVES: Over 200 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Top quality bull calves to £390 paid for a five week old Lim bull.

All good quality bulls sold from £270 to £370 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £365 for a Hereford with a main demand from £250 to £360.

Angus heifers sold to £340 each.

Angus bull calves sold to £365 each.

Bull calves: Lim £390; Her £370; AA £365; Her £355; Ch £355; BB £350; BB £345; Lim £330; BB £320.

Heifer calves: Her £365; Ch £360; Her £345; Lim £325; AA £320; Ch £315; Her £310; BB £280.