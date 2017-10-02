In-calf heifers sell to £1,700 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 200 cattle at Markethill first suckler calf sale on Thursday 28th September sold in a very firm trade especially for the good quality calves on offer.

Light male weanlings sold to a top of £322 per 100 kilos for 258k Limousin at £830 for a Markethill farmer the same owner received £313 per 100 kilos for 208k Limousin at £650.

All top quality light males sold from £250 to £298 per 100 kilos and up to £910 paid for 328k Limousin from a Derrynoose producer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £200 to £238 per 100 kilos for 404k at £960 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to a top of £288 per 100 kilos for 226k Charolais at £650 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Stronger heifers sold to £247 per 100 kilos for 306k Limousin at £755 from a Keady producer.

A special entry of in-calf heifers sold in a very solid trade reaching £1,700 with others selling at £1,650, £1,600 and £1,580 the entire entry averaged £1,520 each.

Suckler calf sales continue on Thursday 5th October.

Strong male weanlings

Derrynoose farmer 404k, £960, £238.00; Armagh farmer 404k, £900, £223.00; Markethill farmer 412k, £880, £214.00; Hillsborough farmer 414k, £855, £207.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £880, £205.00; Collone farmer 462k, £930, £201.00.

Light male weanlings

Markethill farmer 258k, £830, £322.00; Markethill farmer 208k, £650, £313.00; Keady farmer 238k, £710, £298.00; Middletown farmer 290k, £825, £284.00; Keady farmer 266k, £740, £278.00; Loughgilly farmer 270k, £750, £278.00; Derrynoose farmer 328k, £910, £277.00; Armaghbreague farmer 308k, £850, £276.00; Loughgilly farmer 306k, £840, £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k, £850, £267.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 226k, £650, £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 188k, £520, £277.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 200k, £525, £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 232k, £595, £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 246k, £625, £254.00; Derrynoose farmer 306k, £755, £247.00; Middletown farmer 310k, £715, £231.00; Cullyhanna farmer 314k, £690, £220.00.