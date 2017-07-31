Increased entry of cattle at Clogher

An increased entry to 1190 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week produced a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring Cow Heifers sold to £214 for a 570kg B/B. £194 for a 490kg Lim. £193 for a 490kg Lim. and £190 for a 610kg Lim. Beef Cows sold to £207 for a 1030kg Char. (totalling £2132-10) £193 for a 550kg Sim. £192 for a 740kg B/B. and £185 for a 740kg Lim. Friesian Cows sold to £137 for 790kg Top twenty average this week for Cows & Cow Heifers was £184.

Leading prices in this section:

Carrickmore Producer 570kg B/B. to £214. Newtownbutler Producer 1030kg Ch. to £207. Clogher Producer 490kg Lim. to £194. Tempo Producer 550kg Sim. to £193. Dungannon Producer 49-0kg Lim. to £193 and 610kg Lim. to £190. Altamuskin Producer 740kg B/B. to £192. Ballygawley Producer 740kg Lim. to £185. Creggan Producer 740kg Lim. to £184. Bellanaleck Producer 650kg Lim. to £184. Pomeroy Producer 560kg Lim. to £180 and 560kg Lim. to £178. Dungannon Producer 640kg Ch. to £179 and 510kg Sim. to £176. Newtownbutler Producer Eskra Producer 690kg Sim. to £179. Trillick Producer 520kg Lim. to £178. Newtownbutler Producer 640kg Ch. to £177. Fivemiletown Producer 610kg Lim. to £177. Castlederg Producer 580kg B/B. to £177. Dungannon Producer 630kg Lim. to £177. Cookstown Producer 680kg Ch. to £176 and 710kg Ch. to £175.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £172 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £115 to £136 per 100kg

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £128 to £137 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £112 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: 1050kg Lim. to £173. 870kg Ch. to £170. 930kg Ch. to £156. 1100kg Ch. to £152. 980kg AA. to £149. 860kg AA. to £142. 900kg Ch. to £134. 830kg Sim. to £131. 950kg Ch. to £127. 850kg Ayr. to £123. 980kg Ch. to £120.

FAT STEERS (overage): 530kg Sim. to £198. 610kg AA. to £185. 710kg Lim. to £183. 680kg Lim. to £179. 590kg Ch. to £177. 550kg AA. to £164. 580kg AA. to £159. 560kg AA. to £159. 550kg S/H. to £158. 550kg Fr. to £137. 520kg Sim. to £137. 560kg Fr. to £134.

FAT STEERS (underage): £159. 550kg Fr. to £156. 480kg Fr. to £150. 490kg Fr. to £150. 480kg Hol. to £148. 530kg Fr. to £147.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 530kg Lim. to £204. 510kg Ch. to £204. 410kg Lim. to £198. 580kg AA. to £195. 580kg Ch. to £192. 500kg Sim. to £182. 460kg Lim. to £160. 600kg Fr. to £158. 450kg Lim. to £150. 490kg Fr. to £147.

STORE BULLOCKS (218)

A much larger entry this week sold readily with forward lots selling to £1590 for a 800kg Ch. £1490 for a 750kg Ch. £1470 for a 730kg Lim. £1450 for a 760kg Ch. and £1420 for a 690kg AA. to G Reid Armagh. M McMahon Fivemiletown £1495 for a 700kg Daq. and £1400 for 700kg AA. S McCann Dungannon 700kg Ch. to £1455, 670kg Lim. to £1425, and 650kg Lim. to £1390. Roy Hall Fivemiletown 740kg Ch. to £1440, 670kg Ch. to £1385, 680kg Ch. to £1375, and 710kg Ch. to £1370. M Irwin Clogher 670kg Sim. to £1380 . C O Hagan Eskra 700kg Ch. to £1370. W A Boyd Clogher 680kg Ch. to £1390, and 670kg Ch. to £1360 . D Kerr Dungannon 630kg AA. to £1360.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: A Parr Aughnacloy 430kg Ch. to £1070. B Molloy Pomeroy 460kg Lim. to £1060. D J Doherty Enniskillen 440kg Lim. to £1045, 490kg Lim. to £1025 and 480kg Ch. to £1010. P Mohan Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1045. P McCaughey Augher 490kg Sim. to £1040, 480kg Ch. to £1030, 440kg Ch. to £980, and 470kg Ch. to £950. T Gardiner Markethill 490kg Sim. to £1020. M Edwards Caledon 460kg Ch. to £1005. D H Parr Aughnacloy 460kg AA. to £1005. L J Allen Augher 470kg AA. to £995. W & C Mills Cookstown 490kg Lim. to £980 H Smith Ballygawley 480kg Lim. to £965. W Mc Kitterick Armagh 470kg Sim. to £945.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Luke Donnelly Trillick 400kg Ch. to £945. R J Bleakley Fivemiletown 350kg AA. to £780, and 350kg Lim. to £755. Ballygawley Producer 330kg Lim. to £700. A Moore Omagh 310kg Sal. to £650. H Smith Ballygawley 330kg AA. to £565.

STORE HEIFERS

A good entry sold to a strong demand with forward lots selling to £1380 for a 640kg Ch. £1310 for a 640kg Ch. £1295 for a 600kg Ch. to E Greenaway Dungannon. K McManus Enniskillen 610kg Ch. to £1355 and 570kg Ch. to £1250. P J Corrigan Dungannon 640kg Ch. to £1320 590kg Ch. to £1265, 550kg Ch. to £1225 and 580kg Ch. to £1200. W S Hall Magheraveely 600kg Ch. to £1285, 560kg Lim. to £1240, 550kg Ch. to £1220, 540kg Ch. to £1200 and 520kg Ch. to £1195. Harold Erskine Ballygawley 550kg B/B. to £1270. Joe Maguire Ballinamallard 550kg Lim. to £1245, 530kg Daq. to £1240, and 560kg Lim. to £1230. J McAninley Dungannon 550kg Ch. to £1240.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: D H Doherty Currin Enniskillen 490kg Ch. to £1270, and 450kg Ch. to £1000. P McElroy Clogher 490kg Lim. to £1155, 500kg Ch. to £1035. K Mc Manus Enniskillen 500kg Ch. to £1130. Joe Maguire Ballinamallard 490kg Ch. to £1130, 480kg Lim. to £1100, 490kg Lim. to £1065. P Mohan Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1115. J McAninley Dungannon 480kg Ch. to £1065. W & C Mills Cookstown 470kg Lim. to £1030. D Donnelly Sixmilecross 440kg Sim. to £1000 and 460kg Sim. to £950. A Rafferty Keady 470kg Her. to £990 , 500kg AA. to £960, and 490-kg Lim. to £945. G Goodwin Draperstown 440kg Lim. to £980. C Daly Dungannon 450kg Ch. to £935.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: A Erskine Killylea 370kg Ch. to £845 and 330kg Ch. to £795. V Kelly Ballygawley 370kg Ch. to £830 to £800. G Goodwin Dungannon 400kg Lim. to £780 and 370kg Lim. to £675. J McConville Moy 400kg Ch. to £740. M Hawe Dungannon 360kg Sim. to £725. J Cassidy Rosslea 370kg Lim. to £715. A G Daly Benburb 370kg Lim. to £685, 370kg Lim. to £670 and 330kg B/B. to £645. J Preston Seskinore 360kg Ch. to £670.

WEANLINGS

A great demand this week with Steers & Bulls selling to £1175 for a 450kg Ch. and 500kg Ch. to £1150 for R McNamee Newtownstewart. J McDonnell Cooneen 420kg Ch. to £1060 and 340kg Lim. to £805. C McDonnell Brookeborough 370kg Ch. to £960. Kesh Producer 370kg Ch. to £945. P Hackett Eskra 420kg Lim. to £900, 420kg Lim. to £870, 330kg Lim. to £815, 360kg Lim. to £805, and 350kg Lim. to £800. J G Connon Aldergrove Co Antrim 400kg Lim. to £880. O Fegan Lurgan 390kg Ch. to £880 and 360kg Ch. to £830. R J Farrell Dromore (TY) 330kg Ch. to £865. W & C Harron Glenavy 340kg Sal. to £830 and 340kg Sal. to £820. J Teague Omagh 290kg Ch. to £815. A Armstrong Trillick 340kg AA. to £805. H Robertson Fivemiletown 330kg Ch. to £800.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Noel Armstrong Trillick 420kg Lim. to £975. J McDonnell Cooneen 380kg Ch. to £950. J Crawford Augher 340kg Lim. to £875 and 380kg Lim. to £780. Kesh Producer 420kg Ch. to £865, 370kg Lim. to £850, and 250kg Par. to £700. P Hackett Eskra 390kg Lim. to £855. R McNamee Newtownstewart 380kg Ch. to £840. C McDonnell Brookeborough 390kg Ch. to £830 and 370kg Ch. to £820. M Gormley Omagh 350kg Ch. to £760, 370kg Ch. to £760, 360kg Ch. to £760,390kg Ch. to £760, 380kg Ch. to £740 and 370kg Ch. to £740. W & C Harron Glenavy 290kg Sal. to £750, and 370kg Sal. to £750.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand this week again with Dungannon Producer R Givan selling Calved Heifers to £1700, £1600 and £1500. Craigavon Producer £1690, £1585, and £1400 for Calved Heifers. C McQuaid Trillick £1580 for Calved Heifer. Jim Mohan Lisnaskea £1300 for Calved Heifer. W J Finlay Aghalane £1235 for Springing Heifer near note to AA Bull.

BREEDING BULLS: N Duffy £1500 and £1420 for Ped. Reg Simms born 11/15 and £05/16 S Reilly £1200 for Ped. Non Reg Limm born 02/14

Another large entry this week again sold to a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer. The sale this week included a clearence sale of suckler cows and calves from Cherry Valley Farm’s Crumlin of mostly 2012 Cows with Bull Calves at foot selling from £1510 to a top of £1800 and Cows with Heifer Calves selling from £1320 to £1710. Other lots included N McNutt Castlecaufield selling a Heifer & Bull Calf to £2020.

E O Neill Dungannon £1700 for Heifer & Bull Calf £1610 for Heifer & Heifer Calf and £1400 for 2012 Cow & Bull Calf. G J Campbell Markethill £1630 for 3013 Cow & Bull Calf. W G Neill Portadown £1580 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf. B O Hara Coagh £1570 for 2011 Cow & Heifer Calf. M Donnelly Beragh £1565 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf. M Trimble Maguiresbridge £1525 for 2012 Cow & Bull Calf. O McElroy Dromara £1490 for 2013 Cow & Bull Calf and £1410 for 2012 Cow & Bull Calf. F Gormley Drumquin £1450 for 2012 Cow & Bull Calf Downpatrick Producer £1400 for Heifer & Bull Calf and £1390 for 2011 Cow & Bull Calf. Several other outfits sold from £1010 to £1370.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £550 for a Ch. to a Clogher Producer. W G Neill Portadown £475 for Ch. Bull. Victor Keys Dromore (ty) £450 and £425 for Limms . Augher Producer £445 for AA. P Mullin Sixmilecross £440 for Ch. A McGovern Springfield £420 for Mb. N Neal Irvinestown £345 for Ch.

HEIFERS: Clogher Producer £470 twice for Chars. M McVeigh Dungannon £450 for Ch. and £440 for Sim. Wm. Wilson Dungannon £430 for Lim. and £350 for Ch. P Mullin Sixmilecross £410 for Ch. A McGovern Springfield £400 twice for Mbs. Lisbellaw Producer £335 for Ch.

REARED BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer £700 for Lim. Lisbellaw Producer £680 and £635 for Chars. D McCullagh Greencastle £665 for Ch. N Neal Irvinestown £640 for Ch. C Maguire Omagh £615 for Sim. H Williamson Fivemiletown £605 for Lim. P McConnell Clogher £565, £550, £530, and £495 for Limms. M McMenamin Castlederg £530 for Ch. R Brown Crumlin £525 for Her. and £455 for Fr.

REARED HEIFERS: Downpatrick Producer £740 for S/H. and £590 for Lim. T Conlin Fintona £510, £500 and £460 for Chars. Lisbellaw Producer £500 for Ch. W G Neill Portadown £485 for Ch. D McCullagh Greencastle £485 for Ch. Augher Producer £470 twice and £465 for Chars. Newtownbutler Producer £465 for Im. and £445 for Ch. T Armstrong Derrygonnelly £450 for Sim. C Monteith Omagh £450 for Lim. Wm. Wilson Dungannon £410 for Ch.