Just short of 1,000 cattle sold at Enniskillen Mart

Just short of 1,000 cattle sold well in all six rings at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 205 to 263p for a Ch 366kg at 965.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 260p for a Ch 402kg at 1045.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 225ppk for a Ch 504kg at 1135 and selling up to 1395 per head.

BULLOCKS: Letterbreen producer Ch 366kg at 965, Ch 408kg at 1010, Ch 386kg at 990, Kinawley producer Ch 402kg at 1045, Newtownbutler producer 382kg at 975, Ch 524kg at 1155, Tempo producer Ch 386kg at 995, Ch 434kg at 1070, Ch 422kg at 1030, Roscor producer Ch 364kg at 905, Coa producer Ch 504kg at 1135, Lisnaskea Ch 524kg at 1140, Belcoo producer Ch 524kg at 1135, Aghalane producer Ch 564kg at 1225.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £970 paid for a 355kg Ch, while heifers ranged from £550 to £945 for a 380kg Ch.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 376kg Ch bull at 960, 290kg Ch heifer at 760, 279kg Ch bull at 780, 289kg Ch bull at 740, Kesh producer 294kg Ch heifer at 790, 329kg Ch bull at 885, 305g Ch bull at 860, 349kg Ch heifer at 825, Derrylin producer 374kg Ch heifer at 755, 292kg Ch heifer at 730, 333kg Ch heifer at 740, 342kg Ch heifer at 795, Kinawley producer 350kg Ch bull at 910, 261g Ch bull at 865, 367kg Ch bull at 880, 276kg at 730, Belleek producer 312kg Ch heifer at 665, 356kg Ch bull at 940, 324kg Ch bull at 780, 296kg Ch heifer at 640, Garrison producer 380kg Ch heifer at 945, 365kg Ch hfr at 895, 322kg Ch heifer at 810, 330kg Ch heifer at 780, Tempo producer 369kg Ch heifer at 855, 373kg Ch heifer at 845, 350kg Ch bull at 955, 427kg Ch bull at 925, Florencecourt 382kg Ch bull at 900, 337kg bull at 885, 386kg Ch bull at 925, 361kg BB bull at 840.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Monea producer Ch heifer at 450, AA bull at 395, a heifer at 385, Lisnaskea Ch heifer at 370, Lim heifer at 360.

CALVES: Florencecourt producer BB bull at 33, Maguiresbridge proucer AA bull at 330, Kesh producer Ch bull at 290, Culkey produce Sim bull at 305, Trillick producer Ch heifer at 280, Tempo producer BB bull at275, Fr bull at 135, Rosslea producer AA bull at 265, Letterbreen Ch bull at 295, Lisnaskea producer Fr bull at 100, Derrylin producer Fr bull at 90.

SUCKLER COWS: Florencecourt producer Lim cow with bull at 1640, Derrygonnelly producer Sim cow with bull at 1410, Derrylin producer Lim cow with heifer at 1350, springing Lim cow at 1090, Kinawley producer AA cow with heifer at 1100, Fintona producer springing Ch heifer at 1320, Irvinestown producer Lim cow with bull at 1070.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 615kg Ch at 330 and top price of £1350. Medium weights from 182-238ppk paid for a 475kg at 1130. While lightweights sold from 190-231ppk for a 330kg Ch at 760.

Maguiresbridge producer Ch 640kg at 1350, Ch 615kg at 1330, Enniskillen producer Ch 625kg at 1315, Ch 620kg at 1275, Ch 585 at 1220, Ch 550kg at 1180, Ch 560kg, 1115kg, Ch 485kg at 1080, Derrylin producer Ch 450kg at 1010, Florencecourt producer Ch 500kg at 1100, Ch 500kg at 1080, Ch 470kg at 1070, Roslea producer Ch 425kg at 1010, Ch 400g at 870, Derrygonnelly producer Ch 480kg, 1070.

Fat cows: Derrylin producer Ch cow heifer 448kg at 925, Lisnaskea producer Ch cow heifer 572kg at 1050, Kesh producer AA cow heifer 630kg at 1190, Belleek producer Lim cow heifer 490kg at 875, Kinawley producer Lim 698kg at 1220, Boho producer Lim 610kg at 1020, Kesh producer Lim 530kg at 880, Springfield producer Lim 698kg at 1050, Derryharney producer Sim 796kg at 1150, Florencecourt proucer Shorthorn 618kg at 890, Omagh Lim 648kg at 935, Bellanaleck Ch 756kg at 1040.