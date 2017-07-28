Keady Mart: Limousin steer sells to £1,575

Keady Mart had a super sale with some super cattle on offer.
The top price steer was £1,575 for a 690kg Limousin, while the top heifer price was £1,440 which was paid for a 660kg Limousin.
Prices as follows:
Steers: 650kg, £234.60/100kg, £1,525, 595kg, £231.10/100kg, £1,375, 590kg, £229.70/100kg, £1,355, 690kg, £228.30/100kg, £1,575, 445kg, £228.10/100kg, £1,015, 640kg, £226.60/100kg, £1,450, 620kg, £225.80/100kg, £1,400, 435kg, £225.30/100kg, £980, 470kg, £223.40/100kg, £1,050, 475kg, £223.20/100kg, £1,060, 670kg, £222.40/100kg, £1,490.
Heifers: 600kg, £231.70/100kg, £1,390, 565kg, £227.40/100kg, £1,285, 515kg, £225.20/100kg, £1,160, 660kg, £218.20/100kg, £1,440, 580kg, £215.50/100kg, £1,250, 605kg, £215.00/100kg, £1,300, 510kg, £214.00/100kg, £1,090, 625kg, £212.80/100kg, £1,330, 340kg, £211.80/100kg, £720, 595kg, £208.40/100kg, £1,240.
