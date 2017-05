Keady Mart: Steers peak at £1,440

At Keady Mart on Friday, April 28, had a great sale with record prices paid for quality cattle.

Steers peaked at £1,440 for a 600kg AA, £240 per 100kg, while heifers reached £1,170 for 495kg, £236.40 per 100kg.

See below for more prices:

Steers: 600kg, 240.00, £1,440, 580kg, 227.60, £1,320, 555kg, 227.00, £1,260, 540kg, 221.30, £1,195, 520kg, 219.20, £1,140, 660kg, 218.20, £1,440, 625kg, 217.60, £1,360, 525kg, 217.10, £1,140, 640kg, 215.60, £1,380, 580kg, 215.50, £1,250, 500kg, 214.00, £1,070, 625kg, 213.60, £1,335, 535kg, 213.10, £1,140, 635kg, 212.60, £1,350, 665kg, 211.30, £1,405.

Heifers: 495kg, 236.40, £1,170, 490kg, 235.70, £1,155, 405kg, 232.10, £940, 485kg, 222.70, £1,080, 445kg, 222.50, £990, 605kg, 220.70, £1,335, 480kg, 219.80, £1,055, 455kg, 219.80, £1,000, 615kg, 219.50, £1,350, 595kg, 217.60, £1,295, 460kg, 217.40, £1,000, 585kg, 215.40, £1,260, 360kg, 213.90, £770.