Keady Mart: Steers peak at £1480 for 675kg Limousin

There was an excellent sale in Keady last Friday.

Trade was brisk with many cattle reaching prices that were beyond expectations.

Steers peaked at £1480 for a 675kg Limousin from a Kilcoo producer, £219.30 per 100kg while heifers reached £1025 for a 465kg Charolais from a Cullyhanna producer, £220.40 per 100kg.

Other prices were as follows:

STEERS: 470kg, £217.00/100k, £1020, 510kg, £216.70/100k, £1105, 580kg, £216.40/100k, £1255, 610kg, £216.40/100k, £1320, 625kg, £216.00/100k, £1350, 520kg, £215.40/100k, £1120, 545kg, £214.70/100k, £1170, 580kg, £213.80/100k, £1240, 510kg, £212.70/100k, £1085, 660kg, £212.10/100k, £1400, 540kg, £212.00/100k, £1145, 595kg, £211.80/100k, £1260, 510kg, £211.80/100k, £1080, 660kg, £211.40/100k, £1395, 525kg, £211.40/100k, £1110, 625kg, £211.20/100k, £1320, 585kg, £211.10/100k, £1235, 540kg, £211.10/100k, £1140, 470kg, £210.60/100k, £990.

HEIFERS: 495kg, £216.20/100k, £1070, 410kg, £215.90/100k, £885, 445kg, £215.70/100k, £960, 470kg, £210.60/100k, £990, 480kg, £210.40/100k, £1010, 470kg, £207.40/100k, £975, 450kg, £204.40/100k, £920, 550kg, £203.60/100k, £1120, 480kg, £202.10/100k, £970.

Next sale on Friday 17th February commencing at 12 noon.