Keady Mart: Steers sell to £1,630

Keady Mart had a great show of cattle on September 1st with some super cattle at super prices.

Steers sold to £1,630, £1,610, £1,605 with several more making over £1,500, while heifers sold to £1,625 for a 760kg Charolais, £213.80 per 100kg.

See below for prices:

Steers: 435kg, £254.00/100kg, £1,105, 450kg, £244.40/100kg, £1,100, 600kg, £226.70/100kg, £1,360, 500kg, £225.00/100kg, £1,125, 490kg, £224.50/100kg, £1,100, 475kg, £223.20/100kg, £1,060, 520kg, £221.20/100kg, £1,150, 455kg, £220.90/100kg, £1,005, 455kg, £219.80/100kg, £1,000, 630kg, £219.00/100kg, £1,380, 375kg, £218.70/100kg, £820, 660kg, £218.20/100kg, £1,440, 620kg, £217.70/100kg, £1,350, 625kg, £217.60/100kg, £1,360.

Heifers: 525kg, £230.50/100kg, £1,210, 460kg, £230.40/100kg, £1,060, 535kg, £229.00/100kg, £1,225, 565kg, £228.30/100kg, £1,290, 600kg, £223.30/100kg.