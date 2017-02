Keen demand for lambs and ewes at Gortin Mart

There was keen demand for lambs and ewes on Monday evening at Gortin Mart.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Seamus Cullinan £90/27kg, £87/27kg, Reid Clarke £86/25kg, Andrew Fleming £86/24kg, Kevin Woods £85.80/26kg, J and M O’Connor £85.50/31kg, Michael McDermott £85/25kg, S and A Conway £85/25kg, Preston Farms £85/24kg, Kevin Woods £85/29kg, Roy Keys £84.80/25kg, Kieran McGrath £84.80/23kg, Chris McAweaney £84.20/24kg, Declan McCullagh £84.20/26kg, Daniel Ward £84/25kg, Peter Conway £84/23kg, David Williamson £83.20/24kg, Reid Clarke £83/23kg, John Sinnamon £83/23kg, Dermot Lynch £82.50/24kg, James Doherty £82.20/23kg, Roy Keys £82/25kg, David Devine £82/23kg, Roy Keys £82/25kg, J and M O’Connor £81.80/23kg, Anne McCutcheon £80/22kg.

STORE LAMBS: Austin McCullagh £75.80, Preston Farms £74, Brian McCullagh £71/22kg, S Loughlin £70, S Porter £69, Gerard Devlin £68.80.

FAT EWES: Kennedy Hunter £100, £94, £84, John Keenan £90, Preston Farms £89, £79, Kennedy Hunter £87, Francis McBride £79, Andrew Fleming £75, I Hawkes £65.50, James O’Hagan £62.

BREEDING EWES: S Murphy £156, £140, £138, £132, £129, £125, £125, £120, Barry McNulty £136, £126, Johnathon Taylor £124, £124, Francis Conway £122, £112, Brian Breen £112.

EWES & LAMBS: Brian Thompson £190, £162, £152, £152, £150,£140, Francis Cushenan £145, £142, £138, £135, L Simpson £134, £120, £119, Alan Davidson £128, Colin Davidson £140, £132, £130, £120, £110, £102.