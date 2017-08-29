Keen demand for quality cattle at Omagh Mart

The Bank Holiday sale at Omagh Mart saw keener demand for quality sorts despite gloomy weather conditions.

Bullocks: S Drummond, Sixmilecross 590k, £1,365; 530k, £1,155; 500k, £1,080; 470k, £1,120, M Collins, Fyfin 500k, £1,180; 540k, £1,230; 480k, £1,150, Ray Elkin, Omagh 530k, £1,245; 510k, £1,150; 540k, £1,210; 500k, £1,090, Eric Boland, Fintona 540k, £1,235; 520k, £1,175; 530k, £1,180; 500k, £1,175, J McCrea, Castlederg 560k, £1,265, A Cassidy, Tattyreagh 540k, £1,155, Thompson Young, Killen 660k, £1,385, Ivan Jobb, Fintona 610k, £1,265; 565k, £1,145, Patrick Bradley, Plumbridge 620k, £1,275, Dan Breslin, Drumquin 505k, £1,020; 450k, £965 and £945; 535k, £1,100, A McCarney, Fintona 410k, £995, E Kelly, Loughmacrory 475k, £1,080; 410k, £870, E Giboney, Beragh 495k, £1,115; 450k, £935, W Nixon, Donemana 450k, £1,005; 480k, £1,045, R C Carson, Drumlegagh 405k, £880, D McHugh, Castlederg 380k, £900; 385k, £860; 355k, £800, E Boyd, Drumquin 400k, £870, S Kelly, Loughmacrory 500k, £1,055, P and J Gallagher, Meencarcagh 685k, £1,315; 710k, £1,385.

Heifers: Fintan O’Neill, Eglish 500k, £1,150; 510k, £1,150 and £1,140; 535k, £1,190, Jas Wilson, Corbo 515k, £1,145; 540k, £1,195; 530k, £1,120, G Corcoran, Arvalee 590k, £1,270; 575k, £1,205; 610k, £1,275; 545k, £1,135, R and C Elkin, Omagh 505k, £1,075; 535k, £1,080; 490k, £1,110, Noel Cairns, Urney 605k, £1,285, Pat Donnelly, Sixmilecross 570k, £1,200; 655k, £1,340; 600k, £1,205, Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 505k, £1,045; 435k, £1,020; 460k, £1,035, M McManus, Dromore 545k, £1,100, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 425k, £990; 400k, £895; 345k, £845; 360k, £840, William Jeffers, Cookstown 440k, £1,000, William Young, Castlederg 455k, £1,000, M Collins, Fyfin 415k, £910; 425k, £920, D McAleer, Dromore 400k, £860, D McManus, Dromore 450k, £925; 460k, £945; 375k, £880, F McFadden, Strabane 385k, £860, D Teague, Lack 335k, £740; 310k, £650, T J Kelly, Beragh 355k, £775; 370k, £810, G J King, Knockmoyle 310k, £655; 390k, £825.

Fat cows: F Donnelly, Trillick 710k, £186, Jas Mullan, Tattyreagh 580k, £170; 590k, £167, F McFadden, Strabane 660k, £167, P McDermott, Mountfield 650k, £162, J Sloan, Irvinestown 840k, £160, D Gallagher, Mountfield 770k, £156, B McGlinchey, Mountjoy 650k, £147; 600k, £138, William Stronge, Ederney 670k, £140; 570k, £139.

Friesian cows: Hillside Dairies, Dromore 590k, £134, S J Carson, Fyfin 500k, £124, J and M McGuire, Leglands 610k, £117, M Donnelly, Drumquin 600k, £117, J McAleer, Mountfield 680k, £116, S Marshall, Ardstraw 640k, £115.

Dropped calves: 170 calves on offer met “the best trade ever” according to the auctioneer, justified by an average of £290 per head.

M McAleer, Teebane £585 Simmental heifer, R W Ferguson, Newtownstewart £510 Simmental bull, D Gallagher, Mountfield £500 Charolais heifer, E Crawford, Stewartstown £460 Hereford bull, K and M McCullagh, Drumlea £445 Belgian Blue bull, L Mathers, Burndennett £435 Angus bull, K McNamee, Newtownstewart £440 Limousin heifer, D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross £430 Angus bull, R Tait Newtownstewart £405 Limousin bull; £400 Simmental bull, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £385 Limousin bull, J Hamilton, Newtownstewart £375 Belgian Blue heifer, P Loughran, Carrickmore £375 Limousin heifer, G R Watson, Fivemiletown £360 and £355 Charolais heifers, D Beattie, Omagh £350 Simmental bull, J McAleer, Mountfield £340 Angus bull, A Johnston, Lisnarick £335 Hereford bull, Des Millar, Sion Mills £345; £335 and £330 Angus heifers.