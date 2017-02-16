Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle

A super entry of 230 calves on Thursday 9th February met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: D McAleese, Aghadowey, BB £392, £325; Cookstown farmer, AA £355, £332; J Close, Rasharkin, BB £350; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £322, £320, AA £268; W A Gillespie, Portglenone, Ch £322, Lim £282, £248; T Allen, Ballymena, Sim £320, £292, £285; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Lim £312, BB £312; Moneymore farmer, Lim £300; A Gordon, Portglenone, Sim £300; R W Kane, Ballintoy, Fkv £272; £250, £235; W Hanna, Armoy, AA £270; Kilrea farmer, Lim £270; Kevin Tohill, Kilrea, Her £260; R abd D Irwin, Dervock, AA £248, Her £245, Lim £245, Her £218, AA £205.

Heifer calves: D McAleese, Aghadowey, BB £342; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, BB £338; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £322, £300, AA £260; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £312, £295, £290; T Allen, Ballymena, Sim £305, £294, £290; J Close, Rasharkin, BB £305, Lim £268; Portglenone farmer, BB £298, AA £222; A Gordon, Portglenone, Sim £275; Maghera farmer, Lim £262, £260, £230; Upperlands farmer, AA £252; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £246; Kevin Tohill, Kilrea, Her £245; G I Wallace, Upperlands, AA £242, £212; G Smyth, Dungiven, Her £238; W McKinney, Maghera, AA £225; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £205; T Brown, Knockloughrim, Lim £202.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £158.

Weanlings/suck calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A small entry of around 350 on Monday 13th January met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £3.77 per kg and £84.00 per head. Ewes to £70.00. More required.

Lambs: D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 19.5k, £73.50 (377), 22k, £73.50 (334); N Wilkinson, Cookstown, 21.5k, £77 (358), 25k, £83 (332); A Shiels, Kilrea, 22.5k, £80.50 (358); T McKinney, Ballymoney, 22k, £75.50 (343); C Reid, Glarryford, 23.5k, £79.50 (338); Garvagh farmer, 24.5k, £82.50 (337).

Mid weight horned lambs to £80.50 and mid weight cross bred to £80.

Fat ewes: 60 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £84.00 Ewes to £70.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday 14th February met a good steady trade to a top o £1400 for a calved heifer.

W Millar, Jnr, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1400; R McConaghie, Ballymoney, calved heifer £1310; D Thorne, Bready, calved heifer £1290; A Craig, Toomebridge, calved heifer £1215.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

A good entry of 220 stock on Wednesday 15th February at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1280, heifers to £1075 and fat cows £950.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required) Macosquin farmer, 640k Lim £945 (148), 630k, £850 (135); G Young, Ballymena, 590k Friesian, £860 (146); A McErlean, Portglenone, 670k Ch, £942 (141); F Craig, Macosquin, 640k Sim, £888 (139), 650k Lim, £800 (123); E McSorley, Draperstown, 700k Lim, £950 (136), 610k, £815 (134); Glarryford farmer, 630k Hol, £855 (136), 690k Sim, £885 (128); W Toner, Kilrea, 600k Lim, £810 (135); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 640k Friesian, £840 (131); S Calvin, Coleraine, 710k AA, £895 (126); J Feeney, Londonderry, 570k Lim, £720 (126); S and A Black, Garvagh, 630k Lim, £770 (122); P and C Martin, Dunloy, 730k Her, £885 (121); B Scullion, Portglenone, 550k Lim, £660 (120); R Sloan, Kilrea, 620k AA, £745 (120); Portglenone farmer, 1060k Lim bull, £1200; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, 700k Lim bull, £1098 (157); G Young, Ballymena, 840k Fkv bull, £1080 (129).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

W Toner, Kilrea, AA heifer with AA bull calf at foot to £1400, Lim cow with AA bull calf £1280.

Heifers: G R Wallace, Kilrea, 360k Ch, £818 (227), 400k, £790 (198); J Devlin, Magherafelt, 200k Lim, £445 (223), 300k, £625 (208), 310k, £645 (208); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 330k Lim, £710 (215), 310k, £638 (206), 270k, £555 (206); P and C Martin, Dunloy, 390k Ch, £792 (203), 420k, £820 (195); C McKenna, Swatragh, 510k Ch, £1020 (200); E McSorley, Draperstown, 340k Lim, £670 (197); A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 380k Sim, £750 (197); A Campbell, Upperlands, 530k Ch, £1032 (195).

Steers: Ballymoney farmer, 340k Ch, £790 (232), 410k, £920 (224), 380k, £830 (218), 390k Sim, £785 (201); Kilrea farmer, 440k ,Lim £1010 (230), 440k, £995 (226), 480k, £1055 (220), 420k, £920 (219), 440k, £950 (216), 470k, £1000 (213), 410k, £865 (211), 520k, £1060 (204); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 370k Lim, £825 (223), 370k, £738 (200), 380k, £742 (195); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 360k Lim, £800 (222), 370k, £820 (222), 340k, £702 (207); G Boyce, Garvagh, 490k Lim, £1090 (222), 510k, £1040 (204), 570k BB, £1140 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 480k Ch, £1027 (214), 490k, £1030 (210), 400k, £838 (210), 410k, £855 (209), 500k, £1035 (207), 440k, £900 (205), 520k, £1060 (204), 500k, £1010 (202), 420k, £850 (202), 450k, £900 (200); A Henry, Finvoy, 550k Lim, £1150 (209), 620k Ch, £1270 (205); C McKenna, Swatragh, 580k Lim, £1190 (205); S Mackey, Greysteel, 560k Her, £1140 (204); Macosquin farmer, 410k Ch, £838 (204); Rasharkin farmer, 550k Ch, £1112 (202), 620k BB, £1250 (202), 630k Daq, £1242 (197), 580k Lim, £1130 (195), 560k, £1090 (195); W Toner, Kilrea, 450k AA, £910 (202); C Adams, Crumlin, 570k Ch, £1140 (200), 580k AA, £1140 (197), 580k Sp, £1132 (195); K Donnelly, Stewartstown, 510k Sal, £1010 (198); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 480k AA, £935 (195); Randalstown farmer, 430k Lim, £838 (195); A Stewart, Portglenone, 485k AA, £945 (195).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.