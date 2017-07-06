Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle

On Thursday, June 29th at Kilrea Mart there was a smaller entry of 190 calves all of which met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £492, Fleckvieh £400; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £450, Aberdeen Angus £392; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Limousin £392; G Stewart, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £362, £265, Swedish Red £260; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Hereford £355; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £350, £342, £250; Maghera farmer, Daq £338, Limousin £275; I Moore, Bendooragh, Hereford £315, Shorthorn £242; S Cassidy, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £310; Magherafelt Farmer, Fleckvieh £300, Shorthorn Beef £230; J Purvis, Magherafelt, Limousin £270; S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, Fleckvieh £270, £268; P McVey, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £262; J and A McAteer, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £260; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Hereford £258; T Brown, Crumlin, Fleckvieh £250; Limavady farmer, Friesian £245; S Walls, Magherafelt, Hereford £245; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £242; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £210.

Heifer calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £465, £450; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £420; P McGuckian, Dunloy, Limousin £370, £315; Kilrea farmer, Fleckvieh £340; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Hereford £316; W Campbell, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £280; J Rainey, Aberdeen Angus £290, Hereford £265; S Walls, Magherafelt, Hereford £265; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £280, £260, £240; P McVey, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £268; G Stewart, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £265; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £245.

Weanlings/Suck calves: 40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximateky 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 550 on Monday, July 3rd met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £3.96 per kg and £90 per head. Ewes to £80. More required.

Lambs: R A Kelly, Coleraine, 22k, £87 (396); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 22.5k, £88.60 (394); T Topping, Garvagh, 22.5k, £88.20 (392); H Wilson, Cullybackey, 22k, £86.20 (392); Bellaghy farmer, 21k, £82 (391); A Shiels, Kilrea, 22.5k, £88 (391); B Stewart, Moneymore, 21k, £82 (391); Upperlands farmer, 20.5k, £80 (390); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22k, £85.70 (390), 22.5k, £87.50 (389); D Torrens, Garvagh, 22.5k, £87.70 (390); M McLeister, Portglenone, 21.5k, £83.70 (389); L Reid, Coleraine, 22k, £85.50 (389); S and S Houston, Maghera, 21.5k, £83.50 (388); M McAuley, Ballymena, 17k, £66 (388); J Semple, Dungiven, 21.5k, £83.50 (388); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23k, £89 (387); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k, £85.20 (387); R C Reid, Glarryford, 23k, £89 (387); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 22k, £85 (386); R Dick, Ahoghill, 21.5k, £83 (386); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 22k, £85 (386); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k, £88.80 (386); S Loughery, Limavady, 21k, £81 (386); J O’Kane, Ballymoney, 22k, £85 (386); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 21.5k, £83 (386).

Fat ewes: 75 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £80. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A smaller entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, July 4th met a good steady trade to a top of £1,300 for a calved heifer.

A super entry of 210 stock on Wednesday, July 5th at Kilrea Mart continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,325, heifers to £1,270 and fat cows £1,400.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required)

J McKeen, Garvagh, 720k Limousin £1,200 (167), 850k, £1,400 (165), 740k Montbeliarde £1,050 (142); R McAfee, Ballymoney, 540k Limousin £870 (161), 540k, £780 (144); Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, 600k Friesian £960 (160), 580k, £885 (153), 580k Fleckvieh £860 (148); M Rafferty, Garvagh, 600k Limousin £950 (158); E Connor, Maghera, 700k Charolais £1,100 (157); Garvagh farmer, 700k Limousin £1,100 (157), 700k, £1,050 (150), 570k, £800 (140), 740k Simmental £1,025 (139); Limavady farmer, 820k Charolais £1,248 (152), 680k, £890 (131); M McLeister, Portglenone, 700k Fleckvieh £1,042 (149); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 520k Friesian £760 (146); A Andrews, Castlerock, 700k Limousin £980 (140); J Tannahill, Macosquin, 570k Shorthorn Dairy £790 (139); Claudy farmer, 670k Limousin £915 (137).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: Antrim Farmer, 340k Limousin £805 (237), 380k Belgian Blue £840 (221); W Keatley, Magherafelt, 280k Limousin £652 (233), 360k, £807 (224), 260k, £580 (223); P Faulkner, Ringsend, 390k Limousin £895 (230), 420k, £895 (213); W Doherty, Articlave, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,270 (227); W McKinney, Finvoy, 380k Limousin £845 (222), 390k, £832 (213); B McManus, Dungiven, 500k Belgian Blue £1,090 (218); L Kirkpatrick, Cullybackey, 420k Simmental £890 (212), 440k, £887 (202); J McKeague, Dunloy, 530k Charolais £1,125 (212), 580k, £1,160 (200); J Caskey, Kilrea, 520k Limousin £1,095 (211), 550k, £1,130 (206); Upperlands farmer, 400k Charolais £840 (210), 400k Limousin £830 (208); C O’Boyle, Rasharkin, 390k Limousin £810 (208); S Smyth, Bushmills, 390k Limousin £810 (208); Dunloy farmer, 590k Charolais £1,220 (207), 610k £1,220 (200); Kilrea farmer, 360k Limousin £740 (206), 390k Charolais £790 (203); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 460k Limousin £932 (203); H Bradley, Desertmartin, 580k Limousin £1,170 (202).

Steers: W Keatley, Magherafelt, 300k Limousin £790 (263), 340k, £835 (246); S and S Houston, Maghera, 310k Charolais £770 (248), 370k Aberdeen Angus £850 (230), 380k, £845 (222), 400k Charolais £870 (218), 350k, £750 (214), 390k Aberdeen Angus £810 (208), 440k, £885 (201); Upperlands farmer, 490k Limousin £1,120 (229), 440k, £952 (216), 460k, £958 (208), 440k, £910 (207); D McLaughlin, Ballymoney, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (223); Kilrea farmer, 410k Aberdeen Angus £907 (221); D McAleese, Rasharkin, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1325 (221); Antrim farmer, 410k Limousin £900 (220); A Bradley, Kilrea, 480k Charolais £980 (204); L Kirkpatrick, Cullybackey, 440k Simmental £885 (201),

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Ltd.

Moyarget Pedigree cows sell to £2,110

The first draft of the dispersal sale of yhe Moyarget Pedigree Holstein Herd owned by Michael Stewart-Moore came under the hammer in Kilrea Mart on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. There was a quality entry of both milking and in-calf cows met an electric trade as purchasers were keen to obtain quality stock with a wealth and depth of breeding from this long established herd. Top call of the day was for a calved cow realising £2,110 together with £2,020, £1,980, £1,820 and £1,800. The in-calf cows topped at £1,920. The final draft/dispersal of the Moyarget Pedigree Herd is planned for November so get your diary marked. Full details will be advertised in Farming Life in advance.