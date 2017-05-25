Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A super entry of 330 calves on Thursday 18th May met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: B Gilmore, Rasharkin, BB £430, Lim £340; B Kelso, Maghera, BB £428, £300; R Armstrong, Garvagh, BB £415, Fkv £375; N Campbell, Kilrea, Fkv £388, Lim £280, £270, £248; W Moore, Macosquin, Lim £355; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, AA £342; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Lim £332, £325; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, AA £330, £285, Sim £270, £218; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £330; Maghera farmer, Her £330, SH £240; D Scott, Coleraine, BB £330, Lim £250; Limavady farmer, AA £327; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, AA £325, BGA £245; R Bell, Portglenone, Fkv £290; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Lim £290, £245, BB £245, £225; Ballymena farmer, AA £282, Lim £236, AA £220, £202; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £280, £275; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Her £280, £245, £230; J G Gordon, Kilrea, AA £274; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £265, £258, Friesian £240; G Speers, Knockloughrim, Lim £265, Friesian £260; D Steele, Bellaghy, AA £265; M Kelso, Portglenone, Her £255; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, MB £250; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Her £242; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Her £240; Kilrea farmer, Her £260, £240; W Cochrane, Macosquin, Her £235; R Gault, Limavady, Her £205; W Riley, Dungiven, Lim £205.

Heifer calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, BB £400, £390, £348, Fkv £330, N Campbell, Kilrea, Ch £330, Lim £300, SH £248, Lim £240, £200; G Speers, Knockloughrim, Lim £330, £280, £220, £215; Maghera farmer, AA £310; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, BGA £295, £270, £255; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, AA £292, £260, Sim £242; W Armstrong, Garvagh, BB £240, Her £215; N Bristow, Portglenone, Fkv £240; B Christie, Bushmills, SHB £240, SHB £200; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £235; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, AA £230; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Her £230; Randalstown farmer, AA £225; D Connell, Claudy, BB £225; J G Gordon, Kilrea, BB £220; M Kelso, Portglenone, Lim £220; Ballymoney farmer, Her £210; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Her £205; Kilrea farmer, BB £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £260.

Weanlings/suck calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry on Monday 22nd May met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £4.89 per kg and £107.50 per head. Ewes to £75. More required.

Lambs: J Tannahill, Coleraine, 22k, £107.50 (489); N Wylie, Portglenone, 20.5k, £99.20 (484); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k, £107.50 (478); A Clarke, Randalstown, 22.5k, £106.80 (475); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22.5k, £105.60 (469); T Morrow, Tobermore, 20.5k, £95.50 (466); J Gould, Ringsend, 23k, £107 (465); T Smyth, Kilrea, 23k, £107 (465), 21.5k, £96 (447); N Parke, Cookstown, 23.5k, £107.40 (457); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 22.5k, £102.70 (456); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 23.5k, £106.80 (455); A Moore, Portglenone, 22k, £100 (455); C Bolton, Swatragh, 23k, £103 (448); M McLeister, Portglenone, 23.5k, £104.50 (445); T Wright, Ballymoney, 23k, £101.20 (440); D McAdoo, Moneymore, 24.5k, £107.20 (438).

Fat ewes: 65 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £75.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 80 dairy stock on Tuesday 23rd May met a good steady trade to a top of £1,580 for a calved heifer.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,580, £1,350; J Gordon, Kilrea, batch of calved cows to £1,460, £1,360, £1,140, £1,080; £1,050, £1,020; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, calved heifer £1,300; C J Lynch, Bushmills, calved heifers to £1,240, £1,130, £1,100; M Millar, Coleraine, springing cow £1,110, calved heifer to £1,100; A Craig, Toomebridge, calved heifer £1,060; McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney, calved heifer £1,000.

A super entry of 235 stock on Wednesday 24th May at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,192, heifers to £1,460 and fat cows £1,265.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required).

D Morrow, Macosquin, 730k Ch bull, £1,445 (198); E McSorley, Draperstown, 690k Lim, £1,265 (183); W Moore, Macosquin, 520k Lim, £910 (175); S Hill, Ballycastle, 630k Lim, £1,080 (171); J Junkin, Bellaghy, 560k Hol, £895 (160); P Logan, Ahoghill, 550k Lim, £880 (160), 570k AA, £890 (156), 530k Lim, £795 (150); J McCurdy, Bushmills, 660k Lim, £1,055 (160), 620k Friesian, £920 (148); L Selfridge, Maghera, 680k Sim, £1,060 (156); Bellaghy farmer, 570k Lim, £865 (152); G Boyce, Garvagh, 670k BB, £1,000 (149), 750k, £1,050 (140); W Hanna, Armoy, 670k MB, £955 (143), 750k Friesian, £970 (129), 720k, £900 (125); Ballycastle farmer, 580k Lim, £825 (142), 620k AA, £865 (140), 620k SHB, £820 (132), 520k BGA, £650 (125); D Moore, Macosquin, 550k Lim, £745 (136); S Reid, Coleraine, 480k AA, £635 (132); Rasharkin farmer, 580k AA, £760 (131); Garvagh farmer, 510k Lim £640, (126); J Ramsey, Magherafelt, 640k Friesian, £795 (124).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Antrim farmer, AA cow with Lim bull calf at foot to £1,180; G McKeever, Toome, Sim cow with Daq heifer calf at foot £1,150; Claudy farmer, batch of ¾ bred, Sim heifers to £1,075, £1,000, £990, £980, £960, £920, £900.

Heifers: Garvagh farmer, 440k Sim, £1,250 (284), 420k Lim, £980 (233); Toomebridge farmer, 410k Lim, £965 (235), 430k, £905 (211); T Martin, Dunloy, 350k Ch, £840 (240), 370k, £855 (231), 350k, £735 (210); H Bradley, Desertmartin, 610k AA, £1,460 (239), 540k Lim, £1,270 (235), 550k, £1,200 (218), 620k, £1,310 (211), 510k, £1,055 (207), 580k BB, £1,180 (203), 680k, Ch, £1,370 (202), 580k Sh, £1,160 (200); M McLeister, Portglenone, 260k Lim, £600 (231), 350k, £745 (213); W Hoy, Ahoghill, 350k Lim, £800 (229), 310k, £642 (207), 360k, £745 (207); D A Norris and Sons, Coleraine, 350k Lim, £800 (229), 360k, £800 (222), 370k, £820 (222), 390k, £820 (210); J Clements, Ballyronan, 470k Lim, £1,065 (227), 530k AA, £1,170 (221), 530k, £1,165 (220); J Logan, Maghera, 320k Sim, £725 (227), 320k, £695 (217); Coleraine farmer, 290k Lim, £645 (222); Macosquin farmer, 360k Ch, £800 (222); D McFerran, Rasharkin, 310k Lim, £685 (221); Antrim farmer, 350k CH, £760 (217); M Glenn, Coleraine, 500k AA, £1,085 (217); Kilrea farmer, 320k AA, £685 (214); J Gamble, Finvoy, 470k Lim, £1,005 (214), 450k, £950 (211), 460k, £945 (205); E McSorley, Draperstown, 315k Lim, £657 (209); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 360k Lim, £752 (209), 335k, £695 (208), 360k, £740 (206); N Glass, Rasharkin, 470k Daq, £945 (201); Rasharkin farmer, 325k Her £652, (201).

Steers: J McCracken, Limavady, 380k Ch, £930 (245), 450k, £1,070 (238), 430k Lim, £1,000 (233), 370k, £852 (230), 520k, £1,192 (229), 520k, £1,160 (223), 530k Ch, £1,142 (216), 400k Lim, £860 (215), 450k, £955 (212), 450k, £940 (209); N Glass, Rasharkin, 330k Daq, £750 (227), 350k, £770 (220); Macosquin farmer, 410k Ch, £925 (226), 320k, £720 (225), 360k Lim, £800 (222), 350k, £765 (219), 370k, £800 (216), 370k Her, £775 (210), 340k Sh, £705 (207), 240k, £495 (206), 290k, £590 (203), 270k Lim, £540 (200); P Clarke, Garvagh, 490k Lim, £1,085 (221); J Logan, Maghera, 290k Sim, £635 (219); N Wilson, Ballymena, 410k Lim, £895 (218); A Smyth, Portglenone, 550k Lim, £1,180 (215); J Gamble, Finvoy, 500k Daq, £1,070 (214); G and M Rea, Bellaghy, 430k Daq, £865 (201).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.