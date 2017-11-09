Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A good entry of 250 calves on Thursday 2nd November at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £388, £382, £335, £325, £280; W Gillespie, Portglenone, Charolais £355, Belgian Blue £295, £280, Aberdeen Angus £240; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £335, £275; P Sloan, Rasharkin, Hereford £320; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £295; A Stewart, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £295, Shorthorn £210; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £290; I Semple, Dungiven, Hereford £288; G McErlean, Portglenone, Limousin £285, £258, £202; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £280; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £270; C Bates, Magherafelt, Hereford £265, £250, £242; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £260, £250; M Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais £260; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £260; M Currie, Ballymoney, Hereford £248; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Simmental £238, Limousin £220, £210; Irwin Drumcroone, Blackhill, Aberdeen Angus £220, Simmental £200; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Charolais £207; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £200.

Heifer calves

R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £340; W Gillespie, Portglenone, Charolais £330; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £312, £240, £225; M Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais £292; D Shiels, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £275, £235; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £220; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £216; Macosquin farmer, Charolais £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £185. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves

85 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday 6th November met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs:

M Pollock, Coleraine, 20.5k, £77 (376); J Tannahill, Coleraine, 22k, £82 (373); W Mitchell, Kilrea, 23k, £80.20 (349); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £81.50 (347); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 24k, £82.20 (343), 21k, £71.50 (341); L McGuckin, Cookstown, 22k, £75.50 (343); T Mitchell, Ballymoney, 20.5k, £70 (342); D Robinson, Magherafelt, 20.5k, £70 (342); C Gribben, Dunloy, 24.5k, £83.50 (341); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22.5k, £76.50 (340); R Dixon, Castlerock, 22k, £74.50 (339); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 20.5k, £68.50 (334); J R and S J A Pollock, Coleraine, 24.5k, £81.80 (334); J Cousley, Magherafelt, 20k, £66.50 (333); D Torrens, Garvagh, 24k, £80 (333); heavy lambs sold to a top of £83.50.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £70. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 7th November met with a good steady trade to a top of £1,600 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A smaller entry of 230 stock on Wednesday 8th November at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,195, heifers to £1,135 and fat cows £1,245.

Fat cows: (100 on offer, flying trade - more required)

A Andrews, Castlerock, 510k Simmental, £1,012 (198), 570k, £870 (153); D Whyte, Portglenone, 660k Limousin, £1,200 (182); W McConway, Bellarena, 820k Limousin, £1,245 (152), 650k Belgian Blue, £870 (134); A Cochrane, Bushmills, 660k Frieian, £995 (151); A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 800k Aberdeen Angus, £1,200 (150), 630k, £855 (136), 710k, £935 (132); S Smyth, Bushmills, 610k Limousin, £900 (148); C and E White, Ballycastle, 730k Limousin, £1,045 (143) R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, 600k Fleckvieh, £800 (133); Claudy farmer, 630k Limousin, £838 (133); L Reid, Coleraine, 620k Aberdeen Angus, £810 (131).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Desertmartin farmer, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1,635.

Heifers:

Castlerock farmer, 310k Charolais, £645 (208), 290k, £565 (195); Limavady farmer, 550k Charolais, £1,135 (206); A Irwin, Garvagh, 390k Charolais, £790 (203), 390k Limousin, £770 (197), 460k, £880 (191); J McCormick, Armoy, 440k Limousin, £882 (201), 430k, £840 (195), 430k, £820 (191); J Clements, Ballyronan, 550k Limousin, £1,050 (191).

Steers:

H Savage, Magherafelt, 400k Limousin, £827 (207), 350k Belgian Blue, £705 (201), 510k Limousin, £972 (191), 560k Simmental, £1,070 (191); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 350k Aberdeen Angus, £720 (206); Castlerock farmer, 370k Charolais, £760 (205), 320k, £650 (203), 340k, £672 (198), 350k, £680 (194); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 340k Limousin, £692 (204); Toome farmer, 510k Aberdeen Angus, £1,022 (200), 570k, £1,122 (197); M Rea, Ballymoney, 420k Charolais, £815 (194), 435k, £830 (191); N McKay, Portglenone, 420k Saler, £805 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.