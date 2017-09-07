Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types on offer

A good entry of 230 calves on Thursday 31st August at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Eglinton farmer, Aberdeen Angus £388; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £362; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £358, £250, £210; Limavady farmer, Charolais £310; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £300, £292; Antrim farmer, Limousin £280; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £280; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £275, £270; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Hereford £260; Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £260; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £245; P McGuckian, Dunloy, Limousin £245; J H McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £235; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Fleckvieh £235; P McVey, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £232; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £225; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £215, £210; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £212; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £208.

Heifer calves: T Faith, Limavady, Limousin £430, Charolais £422; D Mulholland, Bellaghy, Limousin £340; W Campbell, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £320; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £302, Hereford £215; Eglinton farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300; Maghera farmer, Limousin £290; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £275; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £252; P McGuckian, Dunloy, Limousin £250; J B Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £248, £240; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £240; H and B Craig, Ballymena, Hereford £230; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £230; J H McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £226; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £220; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £220.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £195. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 550 on Monday 4th September met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 22k, £79.20 (360); Drumcroon Farms, Coleraine, 22.5k, £80 (356); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 22k, £78 (355); J Anderson, Bushmills, 21k, £73.80 (351); S Kenning, Tobermore, 21k, £73.60 (351); J Ferris, Kilrea, 22k, £76.80 (349); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k, £80 (348); J McNeill, Coleraine, 22.5k, £78.20 (348); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £78 (347); M Burton, Limavady, 23k, £79.60 (346); A Mooney, Portglenone, 22k, £76.20 (346); J Kane, Armoy, 24k, £82.40 (343); R A McMaster, Garvagh, 24.5k, £83.60 (341); Armoy farmer, 23.5k, £80 (340).

Fat ewes: 150 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £85.50. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 5th September met a good steady trade to a top of £1,710 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

W R Savage, Magherafelt, calved heifers to £1,710; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved heifer £1,590, calved cow to £1,500.

A super entry of 380 stock on Wednesday 6th September at Kilrea Mart continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,200, heifers to £1,390 and fat cows to £1,330.

Fat cows: (70 on offer, flying trade - more required).

D Whyte, Portglenone, 600k Limousin, £1,140 (190), 590k Belgian Blue, £795 (135); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 700k Charolais, £1,180 (169), 540k Belgian Blue, £760 (141); J Campbell, Upperlands, 870k Charolais, £1,330 (153), 700k, £1,060 (151); W Maxwell, Dervock, 800k Saler, £1,175 (147); Macosquin farmer, 720k Charolais, £1,045 (145); Cullybackey farmer, 670k Belgian Blue, £968 (145); J T Reid, Kilraughts, 520k Friesian, £750 (144); S Wilson, Ballymena, 670k Holstein, £945 (141); P Martin, Dunloy, 550k Limousin, £770 (140); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 680k Limousin, £955 (140); R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, 700k Friesian, £970 (139); J Kerr, Macosquin, 620k Limousin, £855 (138); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 650k Limousin, £885 (136), 550k, £740 (135); T A McCracken, Magilligan, 640k Limousin, £840 (131); T A McCracken, Magilligan, 680k Simmental bullock, £1,272 (187); J Kerr, Macosquin, 850k Limousin bull, £1,320 (155); I Smyth, Limavady, 1,030k Simmental bull, £1,375 (134).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

W Maxwell, Dervock, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,550, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf £1,455, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £1,400, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £1,200, Saler cow with Limousin heifer calf £1,185; Castlerock farmer, Belgian Blue cow with Blonde D’Aquitaine bull calf to £1,365; M Gilmore, Kilrea, Limousin cow with Simmental bull calf £1,215, Limousin cow with Simmental heifer calf £1,200; J Whyte, Portglenone, 940k Limousin bull £1,420.

Heifers: S Kelly, Kilrea, 460k Limousin, £1,038 (226); S and E Garvin, Garvagh, 290k Limousin, £650 (224), 420k Aberdeen Angus, £865 (206), 370k Limousin, £735 (199), 430k Aberdeen Angus, £850 (198), 420k, £825 (196), 405k Limousin, £795 (196); Kilrea farmer, 520k Charolais, £1,160 (223), 430k, £940 (219), 670k Simmental, £1,390 (208); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 500k Aberdeen Angus, £1,090 (218), 400k Charolais, £860 (215), 480k, £985 (205); N Connor, Dungiven, 440k Limousin, £948 (216); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 420k Belgian Blue, £878 (209); C M O’Connell, Ringsend, 330k Charolais, £740 (224), 290k, £605 (209); D Douglas, Aghanloo, 540k Belgian Blue, £1,100 (204); Finvoy farmer, 320k Charolais, £650 (203); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 410k Charolais, £822 (201); D Whyte, Portglenone, 330k Belgian Blue, £655 (199).

Steers: C M O’Connell, Ringsend, 320k Charolais, £805 (252), 500k, £1,070 (214), 500k, £1,050 (210); R Cole, Macosquin, 420k Charolais, £945 (225), 410k Aberdeen Angus, £905 (221), 410k, £880 (215), 410k Hereford, £865 (211), 430k Charolais, £905 (211), 420k Aberdeen Angus, £880 (210), 440k Charolais, £865 (197), 410k Hereford, £800 (195); B Mullan, Garvagh, 420k Limousin, £895 (213); J Hegarty, Blackhill, 510k Charolais, £1,060 (208), 500k Limousin, £1,025 (205), 600k Charolais, £1,180 (197), 660k Limousin, £1,295 (196), 540k Belgian Blue, £1,060 (196), 590k Simmental, £1,155 (196), 640k Charolais, £1,250 (195); R Baxter, Portglenone, 540k Limousin, £1,090 (202); Finvoy farmer, 480k Charolais, £960 (200); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 350k Aberdeen Angus, £700 (200); Ballymoney farmer, 580k Charolais, £1,155 (199), 570k Belgian Blue £1,125 (197); J Kerr, Macosquin, 315k Limousin, £620 (197); D Steele, Bellaghy, 470k Aberdeen Angus, £925 (197); V Campbell, Magherafelt, 550k Belgian Blue, £1,080 (196); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 465k Limousin, £905 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIrath and Sons Ltd.