Lambs sell in excess of £82 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A smaller show of sheep at our weekly sale on Saturday 14th January 2017 due to poor weather conditions.

An entry of 550 sheep witnessed a good lamb trade, several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £82.00 each to a top rate of £85.00, middleweight lambs sold to £79.20 and store lambs sold to £66.00.

Fat ewes topped at £84 while ewes with 2 lambs sold to £180.00 and several singles made £120.00.

More stock is required to meet demand.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Knockloughrim producer 1 lamb 32kg at £85.00 = 266p; Swatragh producer 28 lambs 26kg at £84.50 = 325p; Maghera producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £83.80 = 329p; Draperstown producer 10 lambs 26.75kg at £83.00 = 310p; Eglinton producer 22 lambs 24.75kg at £82.00 = 331p; Draperstown producer 9 lambs 24kg at £82.00 = 342p; 5 lambs 23.25kg at £80.00 = 344p; 5 lambs 23.5kg at £78.00 = 332p.

Middleweight lambs: Ahoghill producer 43 lambs 23.5kg at £79.20 = 337p; Garvagh producer 10 lambs 20.75kg at £78.00 = 376p; Limavady producer 11 lambs 22.75kg at £76.80 = 338p; Portglenone producer 15 lambs 21kg at £70.00 = 338p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 21kg at £75.00 =357p; Kilrea producer 1 lamb 22kg at £72.50 = 330p; Magherafelt producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £76.80 = 327p; Ballymena producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £77.00 = 342p; Garvagh producer 10 lambs 24kg at £80.80 = 337p.

Store lambs: Aghadowey producer 18 lambs 19.5kg at £66.00 = 338p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £65.80 = 337p; Dunloy producer 11 lambs 19.25kg at £63.00 = 327p; Maghera producer 28 lambs 19.5kg at £65.50 = 336p; 2 lambs 17kg at £58.00 = 341p; Claudy producer 5 lambs 17kg at £58.00 = 341p; Moneymore producer 17 lambs 19.75kg at £65.00 = 329p; Coleraine producer 1 lamb 18kg at £60 = 333p.

Ewes: Draperstown producer 1 Texel at £84.00.