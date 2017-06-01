Lambs sell to £100.40 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 412 sheep at Armoy Mart saw an excellent trade for all types of sheep.

Lambs sold to £100.40 for 24kgs with a pen of 20kgs lands selling to £88.50, fat ewes topped at £88.00 and breeding ewes sold to a top price of £175.00.

LAMBS: R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 24kgs, £100.40. Aidan Devlin, Limavady, 24kgs, £99.20. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs, £98.00. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 24kgs, £97.40. Andrew McGarry, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £97.00. Martin Elliott, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £95.00. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 22kgs, £94.00. Jim Blair, Limavady, 21kgs, £92.60. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 21kgs, 392.50. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 20kgs, 388.50. B O’Kane, Martinstown, 20kgs, £87.00.

BREEDING EWES: S McAuley, Ballymena, 3 hoggets, 3 lambs, £175. S Steele, Glenarm, 10 B/F ewes, 20 lambs, £117. H Houston, Ballymoney, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £124.

FAT EWES: Wm Morrison, Mosside, 3 c/bs £85.00. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 6 Suff, £84.00. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 3 Suff, £81.50. Jim Blair, Limavady, 2 Suff, £84.00. L Duggan, Knockloughrim, 8 Suff, £80.00. W Morrison, Mosside, 5 c/bs £74.00. A B Wilson, Armoy, 11 c/bs £70.00. D McCormick, Ballycastle, 9 B/F £60.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.