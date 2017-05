Lambs sell to £100 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, May 20th at Downpatrick Mart trade was again brisk with increased demand, lambs sold to £100.00 and fat ewes to £80.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.50ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Bright farmer 24kg, £100.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £100.00, Killyleagh farmer 24kg, £100.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £100.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 26kg, £100.00, Ballyhossett farmer 23kg, £98.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £98.50, Comber farmer 23kg, £98.00, Castlescreen farmer 25kg, £97.50, Rossglass farmer 21kg, £97.00, Ballyculter farmer 22kg, £97.00, Woodgrange farmer 22kg, £97.00, Clough farmer 22kg, £96.50, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £96.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 22kg, £96.00, Killyleagh farmer 22kg, £96.00, Corbally farmer 22kg, £95.50, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £95.00, Newry farmer 20kg, £93.00, Killinchy farmer 20kg, £86.50, Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £85.00 and Ballygowan farmer 17kg, £78.00.

FAT EWES: Ballynoe farmer £80, Bonecastle farmer £80.00, Minerstown farmer £77.00, Comber farmer £75, Downpatrick farmer £70 and Downpatrick farmer £70, Saintfield farmer £70.

At the Monday night cattle sale on May 22nd, 2017, there was a very good entry and big demand for quality store bullocks that sold to £1,340 and also a Ch bullock from a Bryansford farmer made to 2.43ppk, with light weight Ch heifers making to £2.43ppk. Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Minerstown farmer 658kg AA, £1,340 (2.04ppk), Ballymagreehan farmer 572kg Ch, £1,260 (2.21ppk), Bryansford farmer 568kg SHB, £1,215 (2.14ppk), Downpatrick farmer 560kg Sim, £1,215 (2.17ppk), Ardglass farmer 646kg AA, £1,185 (1.83ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 632kg BB, £1,180 (1.86ppk), Newcastle farmer 524kg Ch, £1,160 (2.21ppk), Leitrim farmer 494kg AA, £1,160 (2.34ppk) and 480kg Ch, £1,140 (2.37ppk), Legamaddy farmer 566kg AA, £1,110 (1.96ppk), Bryansford farmer 514kg Lim, £1,080 (2.10ppk) and 530kg Ch, £1,070 (2.02ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 574 Lim, £1,065 (1.86ppk), Bryansford 432kg Ch, £1,050 (2.43ppk), Ballymagreehan farmer 470kg Ch, £1,000 (2.12ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 438kg Lim, £950 (2.17ppk) and Killough farmer 566kg Friesian, £920 (1.63ppk).

Heifers: Ardglass farmer 588kg AA, £1,100 (1.87ppk), Ardglass farmer 488kg AA, £1,025 (2.10ppk), Erenagh farmer 442kg Lim, £900 (2.04ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 362kg AA, £850 (2.35ppk), Downpatrick farmer 414kg Ch, £840 (2.03ppk) and 394kg Ch, £830 (2.11ppk), Downpatrick farmer 428kg Ch, £830 (1.94ppk) and 374kg Ch, £815 (2.18ppk) and 398kg Ch, £800 (2.01ppk), Ardglass farmer 498kg AA, £700 (1.41ppk), Erenagh farmer 334kg Ch, £605 (1.81ppk) and Saintfield farmer 322kg Lim, £580 (1.80ppk).