Lambs sell to £79 and fat ewes to £91 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday 7th October at Downpatrick lambs sold to £79 and fat ewes to £91.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.60ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Lissoid farmer 26kg, £79.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £78.50, Dromore farmer 28kg, £78.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £77.20, Corbally farmer 26kg, £77.00, Dromore farmer 24kg, £76.50, Dundrum farmer 24kg, £75.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £74.50, Ballyalton farmer 24kg, £73.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £71.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £70.00, Portaferry farmer 21kg, £67.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £67.00, Ballycruttle farmer 21kg, £65.50, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £65.00, Portaferry farmer 20kg, £65.00, Ardglass farmer 20kg, £65.00, Lisburn farmer 20kg, £65.50, Ballycruttle farmer 20kg, £64.50, Loughinisland farmer 20kg, £64.00, Lisburn farmer 20kg, £63.50 and 18kg, £60.50 and Raffery farmer 17kg, £57.

FAT EWES:

Dromara farmer £91, Corbally farmer £90.00 and Annadorn farmer £85.

At the Friday night weanling calf sale on 6th October 2017 there was a very good entry of calves that sold to a top price per head of £950.00 other calves sold to a top price per kg of £2.87.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS:

Clough farmer 478kg Charolais, £950 (1.99ppk) and 496kg Belgian Blue, £910 (1.83ppk) Loughinisland farmer 426kg Charolais, £895 (1.88kg), Clough farmer 322kg Charolais, £890 (2.76ppk) Clough farmer 418kg Charolais, £885 (2.12ppk) Loughinisland farmer 336kg Charolais, £865 (2.57ppk) Ballykinlar farmer 320kg Charolais, 865 (2.70ppk) and 330kg Charolais, £845 (2.83ppk), Ballydonnell farmer 296kg Charolais, £840 (2.83ppk), Comber farmer 340kg Limousin, £840 (1.81ppk) and 320kg Limousin, £830 (2.59ppk) Loughinisland 354kg Charolais, £830 (2.34ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 366kg Charolais, £830 (2.26ppk), Castlewellan farmer 364kg Limousin, £830 (2.28ppk), Loughinisland farmer 350kg Charolais, £825 (2.35pk), Ballydonnell farmer 318kg Charolais, £825 (2.60ppk) and 318kg Charolais, £825 (2.60ppk) and 338kg Charolais, £815 (2.44ppk), 310kg Charolais, £815 (2.63ppk) and 330kg Charolais, £805 (2.44ppk), Downpatrick farmer 312kg Charolais, £805 (2.59ppk), Ballydonnell farmer 306kg Charolais, £805 (2.63ppk), Tullymurray farmer 418kg Limousin, £800 (1.91ppk) and Ardilea farmer 312kg Charolais £800 (2.56ppk), Loughinisland farmer 304kg Charolais, £795 (2.61ppk) Ballydonnell farmer 302kg Charolais, £790 (2.62ppk), Downpatrick farmer 304kg Charolais, £790 (2.60ppk), Loughinisland farmer 394kg Charolais, £790 (2.00ppk), Leitrim farmer 310kg Limousin, £780 (2.51ppk), Clough farmer 362kg Charolais £770 (2.13ppk).

Heifers:

Loughinisland farmer 314kg Charolais, £710 (2.26ppk), Crossgar farmer 244kg Charolais, £700 (2.87ppk), Comber farmer 308kg Limousin, £700 (2.27ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 310kg Charolais, £690 (2.23ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 272kg Limousin, £680 (2.50ppk), Downpatrick farmer 276kg Charolais, £670 (2.43ppk), Downpatrick farmer 304kg Charolais, £665 (2.19ppk), Loughinisland farmer 292kg Charolais, £660 (2.26ppk) and 312kg Charolais, £650 (2.08ppk) and 298kg Limousin £635 (2.13ppk). Ballynoe farmer 278kg Limousin, £610 (2.19ppk).