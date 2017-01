Lambs sell to £83 and fat ewes to £75 at Downpatrick

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick on Saturday 21st January lambs sold to £83.00 and fat ewes to £75.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.72ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Castlewellan farmer 29kg, £83.00, Ballynahinch farmer 27kg, £82.50, Killough farmer 27kg, £82.50, Crossgar farmer 26kg, £82.00, Ardglass farmer 26kg, £82.00, Ballyalton farmer 26kg, £82.00, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £81.50, Tobermoney farmer 24kg, £80.50, Crossgar farmer 24kg, £80.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £80.00, Killough farmer 23kg, £78.50, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £72.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £70.50, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £70.00, Killough farmer 20kg, £69.50, Annacloy farmer 18kg, £67.00 and Downpatrick farmer 18kg £62.00.

FAT EWES: Ballygowan farmer £75, Killough farmer £72.50, Saintfield farmer £71.50 and Downpatrick farmer £68.

At the Monday night cattle sale on the 23rd January 2017, there was a special entry of cows that sold to a top price of £1520, also a good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £2.51ppk for a Lim bullock from a Castlewellan farmer and light weight Lim heifers making to £2.28ppk. Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Castlewellan farmer 324kg Lim, £795 (2.45ppk) and 308kg Lim,£760 (2.47ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 366kg Lim, £750 (2.04ppk), Glassdrummond farmer 320kg Lim, £710 (2.22ppk) and 304kg AA, £675 (2.22ppk) and 278kg AA, £655 (2.36pp) Castlewellan farmer 258kg Lim, £650 (2.51ppk), Downpatrick farmer 338kg BB, £635 (1.87ppk) and 346kg BB, £625 (1.80ppk), Bonecastle farmer 306kg Ch, £550 (1.80ppk), Downpatrick farmer 322kg Her, £545 (1.69ppk) and Bonecastle farmer 310kg Ch, £505 (1.63ppk).

Heifers: Strangford farmer 572kg AA, £1020 (1.78ppk) and 518kg AA, £940 (1.82ppk) and 534kg AA, £940 (1.76ppk), Downpatrick farmer 432kg Lim, £860 (1.99ppk), Castlewellan farmer 368kg Lim, £765 (2.08ppk) and 314kg Lim, £675 (2.15ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 324kg Ch, £605 (1.87ppk).

In-calf cows: Loughinisland farmer Shb £1520 (46mths), Shb £1500 (55m), Daq £1500 (23m) Daq £1480 (24m) and Shb £1390 (57m) and Shb £1390 (57m) and Shb £1380 (57m) and Shb £1360 (58m) and Daw £1350 (24m) and Shb £1300 (58m) and Shb £1270 (31m) and Shb £1270 (46m) and Shb £1260 (43m) and Lim £1250 (24m) and Shb £1250 (46m), AA £1250 (92m), Shb £1240 (58m), Shb £1230 (46m), Shb £1230 (50m) and AA £1190 (71m) and Shb £1180 (24m) and Shb £1180 (57m) and Shb £1160 (45m) and Shb £1150 (38m) and Shb £1150 (47m) and Shb £1150 (45m) and Shb £1140 (46m) and Shb £1040 (47m) and Shb £1010 (21m) and AA £910 (140m) and Lim £800 (20m) and Shb £800 (27m) and AA £ 800 (66m).

Bull: Same farmer Sh 1152kg, £2000 (46m).