Lambs sell to £85.50 at Downpatrick

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday 29th July in Downpatrick, lambs sold to £85.50 and fat ewes to £90.00. Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.60ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £85.50, Dromara farmer 24kg £83.00, Ballyclander farmer 24kg £83.00, Killough farmer 24kg £83.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg £81.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £81.00, Dundrum farmer 23kg £80.50, Leitrim farmer 23kg £80.50, Ardglass farmer 23kg £80.20, Dromara farmer 23kg £80.00.

FAT EWES: Crossgar farmer £90, Ardglass farmer £81.00 and Strangford farmer £80.00

At the Monday night cattle sale on the 31st July 2017, there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1130, with light weight LIM heifers making to £2.14ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Ardglass farmer 600kg AA £1130 (1.88ppk) & 576 kg BB £1085 (1.88ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 616kg Her £1060 (1.72ppk), Clough farmer 454kg CH £1050 (2.31ppk) & 482kg CH £1040 (2.16ppk) & 468kg CH £1030 (2.20ppk) & 540 kg CH £945 (1.79ppk) & 430kg CH £940 (2.19ppk), Ardglass farmer 540kg CH £965 (1.79ppk), Ballynoe farmer 432kg HER £870 (2.01ppk), Drumnaquoile farmer 662kg Lim £860 (1.29ppk), Clough farmer 414kg CH £850 (2.05ppk) & Seaforde farmer 452kg AA £820 (1.81ppk), Magherlagan farmer 376kg CH £820 (2.18ppk), Downpatrick farmer 368kg CH £820 (2.21ppk) and Seaforde farmer 396kg AA £815 (2.06ppk).

Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer 574kg LIM £1060 (1.85ppk) & 560kg LIM £960 (1.91ppk) & 530 kg AA £1010 (1.91ppk) Legamaddy farmer 558kg HER £895 (1.60ppk), Drumgooland farmer 534kg AA £885 (1.61ppk, Ballyclander farmer 400kg AA £790 (1.97ppk) & 472kg AA £765 (1.62ppk), Downpatrick farmer 472kg CH £765 (1.62ppk) & 486kg SIM £700 (1.44ppk), Annacloy farmer 478kg LIM £700 (1.46ppk), Downpatrick farmer 378kg AA £620 (1.64ppk) & Saintfield farmer 280kg LIM £600 (2.14ppk) and Ballynoe farmer 294kg LIM £600 (2.04ppk) & 290kg LIM £600 (2.078ppk)