Lambs sell to £95 at Rathfriland Co-Op

There was a consistent trade for all classes of sheep on Tuesday evening with lambs selling to £95 for a Downpatrick farmer.

A smaller entry of fat ewes sold to £87 for a Ballynahinch farmer.

SPRING LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer: 27.5k at £95. Dromara farmer: 28k at £94 and 25k at £93. Hilltown farmer: 24.5k at £93. Ballymartin farmer: 25.5k at £92.50. Shin farmer: 23.9k at £92. Lisburn farmer: 23k at £91.50. Leitrim farmer: 16k at £67 and 18.9k at £77. Portaferry farmer: 22.4k at £90. Rathfriland farmer: 13.5k at £56. Bryansford farmer: 20k at £82.

FAT EWES

Ballynahinch farmer: £87. Ballinaskeagh farmer: £82. Newtonhamilton farmer: £78. Castlewellan, Clough and Newcastle farmers all sold ewes at £75.

Special entry on Tuesday, July 25th of 32 Suffolk cross Cheviot hoggets at approximately 8.30pm.