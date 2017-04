Lambs sell to £99.50 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday 22nd April at Downpatrick Mart trade was again brisk with increased demand, lambs sold to £99.50 and fat ewes to £90.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.32ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Seaforde farmer 23kg, £99.50, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £97.00, Ballynoe farmer 26kg, £97.00, Ballee farmer 25kg, £97.00, Ardglass farmer 25kg, £97.00, Ballydonety farmer 24kg, £96.50, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £96.50, Ballyhossett farmer 27kg, £96.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £96.00, Annalong farmer 22kg, £95.80, Bonecastle farmer 27kg, £95.50, Annacloy farmer 28kg, £95.50, Ballygowan farmer 33kg, £95.50, Tullymurray farmer 23kg, £95.00, Ballykinlar farmer 24kg, £95.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £95.00, Clough farmer 25kg, £94.80, Ballykinlar farmer 25kg, £94.80, Comber farmer 23kg, £94.20, Ballydonnell farmer 24kg, £94.00, Newcastle farmer 27kg, £94.00, Killinchy farmer 27kg, £92.80, Ardglass farmer 29kg, £92.50, Crossgar farmer 33kg, £90.00, Ballyrolly farmer 33kg, £90.00 and Castlescreen farmer 26kg, £90.00.

FAT EWES: Ballykinlar farmer £90, Bonecastle farmer £90.00, Dundrum farmer £89.50, Clough farmer £88.50, Ballydonnell farmer £88.50 and Downpatrick, Ballynahinch and Ballybrannagh farmers £88, Downpatrick and Legamaddy farmers £87.

Ewes with lambs at foot made to £172.

At the Monday night cattle sale on the 24th April 2017, there was a good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,225 and with a light weight Lim from a Drumreagh farmer making to £2.46ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Strangford farmer 628kg Lim £1,225 (1.95ppk) and 554kg Lim £1,120 (2.02ppk) and 530kg Lim £1,095 (2.07ppk) Ardglass farmer 504kg Daq £1,550 (2.09ppk), Downpatrick farmer 470kg Lim £1,030 (2.19ppk), Downpatrick farmer 514kg Lim £1,000 (1.96ppk), Downpatrick farmer 464kg Lim £960 (2.07ppk) and 408kg Lim £905 (2.22ppk), Strangford farmer 404kg Lim £850 (2.11ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 354kg Lim £740 (2.09ppk), Ballyclander farmer 310kg Lim £685 (2.11ppk) and 240kg Lim £590 (2.46ppk), Strangford farmer 340kg Sh £570 (1.68ppk) and 326kg BB £560 (1.72ppk), Strangford farmer 322kg Her £560 (1.74ppk) and Ballyclander farmer 326kg Ayr £510 (1.56ppk).

Heifers: Strangford farmer 526kg Lim £1,070 (2.03ppk), Corbally farmer 528kg Sim £1,050 (2.00ppk), Strangford farmer 496kg Lim £950 (1.92ppk), Ardglass farmer 470kg Daq £920 (1.96ppk), Downpatrick farmer 488kg Daq £915 (1.88ppk) and 434kg Daq £905 (2.09ppk), Downpatrick farmer 466kg Lim £880 (1.89ppk), Ardglass farmer 534kg Daq £875 (1.64ppk) and Ballyclander farmer 384kg Fkv £655 (1.71ppk).