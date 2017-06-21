Lambs sell to £99 and fat ewes to £76 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, June 17th at Downpatrick lambs sold to £99.00 and fat ewes to £76.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.42ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballyculter farmer 25kg, £99.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £97.00, Castlescreen farmer 23kg, £97.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £96.50, Ballyhossett farmer 22kg, £95.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £95.50, Killinchy farmer 23kg, £95.00, Strangford farmer 22kg, £95.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £95.00, Dromara farmer 22kg, £94.50, Teconnaught farmer 22kg, £93.50, Clough farmer 22kg, £92.50, Bonecastle farmer 22kg, £92.00, Coniamstown farmer 21kg, £92.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £92.00, Ballygowan farmer 21kg, £91.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £91.00, Ballyhornan farmer 21kg, £91.00, Killcoo farmer 21kg, £90.50, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £90.50, Newry farmer 21kg, £90.50 and Dundrum farmer 21kg, £90.00.

FAT EWES: Crossgar farmer £76, Ardglass farmer £75.00 and Strangford farmer £70.00.

At the Monday (June 19th) night cattle sale there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks which sold to £1,350 and also a Charolais bullock from a Kilkeel farmer made to £2.45ppk, with light weight Charolais heifers making to £2.25ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Clough farmer 700kg Limosuin £1,350 (1.93ppk) and 644kg Shorthorn Beef £1,220 (1.91ppk), Loughinisland farmer 520kg Shorthorn Beef £1,080 (2.08kg), Minerstown farmer 520kg Limousin £1,075 (2.07ppk) and 500kg Shorthorn £1,050 (2.10ppk) and 478kg Shorthorn Beef £1,020 (2.14ppk), Clough farmer 456kg sal £990 (2.17ppk) and 456kg Shorthhorn Beef £970 (2.13ppk) and 486kg Shorthorn Beef £950 (2.00ppk) Tullymurray farmer 424kg SAL £915 (2.16ppk) and 374kg Saler £855 (2.29ppk), Legananny farmer 350kg Lim £845 (2.41ppk), Loughinisland farmer 384 Charolais £805 (2.10ppk), Crossgar farmer 376kg Charolais £780 (2.07ppk), Loughinisland farmer 334kg Shorthorn Beef £775 (2.32ppk) and 362kg Shorthorn Beef £750 (2.07ppk) and 290kg Shorthorn Beef £715 (2.46ppk), Kilkeel farmer 286kg Charolais £700 (2.45ppk).

Heifers: Legamaddy farmer 574kg Aberdeen Angus £1,145 (2.00ppk) and Loughinisland farmer 482kg Shorthorn Beef £1,080 (2.25ppk) 430kg SHB £950 (2.21ppk) and 450kg Shorthorn Beef £950 (2.11ppk), Strangford farmer 550kg Hereford £550 (1.70ppk). Loughinisland farmer 400kg Shorthhorn Beef £850 (2.13ppk) and 364kg Shorthorn Beef £840 (2.31ppk) and 396kg Shorthorn Beef £830 (2.10ppk) and 446kg Shorthorn Beef £825 (1.85ppk) and 392kg Shorthorn Beef £790 (2.02ppk) and 382kg Shorthorn Beef £770 (2.02ppk) and 374kg Shorthorn Beef £730 (1.95ppk) and Killough farmer 344kg Aberdeen Angus £570 (1.66ppk).