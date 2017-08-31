Lambs sold to £88.50 and fat ewes to £75 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 26th August, lambs sold to £88.50 and fat ewes to £75.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.61ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballyalton farmer 23kg, £88.50, Castlescreen farmer 24kg, £86.00, Annalong farmer 23kg, £84.50, Bonecastle farmer 24kg, £83.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £82.00, Lissoid farmer 24kg, £82.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £82.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £82.00, Castlescreen farmer 22kg, £80.00, Annalong farmer 23kg, £80.00, Clough farmer 22kg, £78.50, Comber farmer 22kg, £77.00, Woodgrange farmer 22kg, £77.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £76.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £75.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £74.00, Dundrum farmer 20kg, £72.00, Kilkeel farmer 21kg, £65.00

EWES: Drumnaquoile farmer £75 and £73, Annacloy farmer £70.00 and Kilkeel farmer £70.00, Downpatrick farmer £65.00, Saul farmer £65.00 and Woodgrange farmer £62.50.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 28th August 2017, there was a good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,070 and also a Limousin bullock from a Ballyward farmer made to £2.12ppk, with light weight Charolais heifers making to £2.17ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Bryansford farmer 634kg Hereford £1,070 (1.68ppk) and 594kg Limousin £1,060 (1.78ppk), Ballyward farmer 374kg Limousin £795 (2.13ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 402kg Limousin £775 (1.93ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 426kg Charolais £770 (1.81ppk), Vianstown farmer 386kg Limousin £765 (1.98ppk), Annacloy farmer 348kg Hereford £745 (1.98ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 516kg Montbeliarde £740 (1.43ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 416kg Charolais £740 (1.79ppk), Annacloy farmer 362kg Fleckvieh £690 (1.91ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 458kg Montbeliarde £680 (1.48ppk), Clough farmer 410kg Simmental £665 (1.75ppk), Castlewellan farmer 296kg Limousin £600 (2.03ppk), Dundrum 402kg Friesian £560 (1.39ppk) and Ardglass farmer 270kg Aberdeen Angus £465 (1.72ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer 526kg Saler £995 (1.89ppk) and 488kg Saler £920 (1.89ppk), Castlewellan farmer 398kg Limousin £785 (1.97ppk), Downpatrick farmer 522kg Aberdeen Angus £775 (1.48ppk) Ardglass farmer 322kg Charolais £700 (2.17ppk), Downpatrick farmer 406kg Charolais £690 (1.70ppk) and 340kg Charolais £670 (1.98ppk), Ballyward farmer 372kg Limousin £650 (1.74ppk), Bonecastle farmer 362kg Charolais £640 (1.77ppk) and Ballyward farmer 386kg Charolais £635 (1.65ppk) and Vianstown farmer 322kg Charolais £630 (1.96ppk) and Drumaness farmer 352kg Aberdeen Angus £600 (1.70ppk).