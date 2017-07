Large entry of over 700 cattle at Markethill Mart

A very large entry of over 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, July 1st sold in an exceptionally good trade.

Highlight of the day was the prices paid for heavy cattle particularly Aberdeen Angus bred stock which sold to a top of £250 per 100 kilos paid for a 620k Aberdeen Angus at £1,550 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £248 per 100 kilos for 598k at £1,485 several more heavy Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from £210 to £237 per 100 kilos.

BULLOCKS: Continental type heavy bullocks sold steadily from £200 to a top of £243 per 100 kilos paid for a 600k Charolais at £1,460 with a top price of £1,490 paid for a 670k steer (£222 per 100 kilos).

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1,115 from a Benburb farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to £172 per 100 kilos with a top of £180 per 100 kilos for 604k at £1,090.

Top price Friesian £1,105 for 640k (172 per 100 kilos) for a Stewartstown farmer.

Forward bullocks: Collone farmer 620k £1,550, £250.00; Collone farmer 598k, £1,485, £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 602k, £1,460, £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 606k, £1,460, £241.00; Benburb farmer 564k, £1,345 £239.00; Cullyhanna farmer 568k, £1,350, £238.00; Newry farmer 544k, £1,290, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k, £1,260, £235.00; Benburb farmer 574k, £1,350, £235.00; Poyntzpass farmer 580k, £1,360, £234.00; Scarva farmer 634k, £1,485, £234.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Armagh farmer 358k, £925, £258.00; Benburb farmer 490k, £1,115, £228.00; Whitecross farmer 498k, £1,085, £218.00; Mayobridge farmer 426k, £925, £217.00; Portadown farmer 478k, £1,035 £217.00; Mayobridge farmer 456k, £980, £215.00; Richhill farmer 466k, £1,000, £215.00; Scarva farmer 484k, £1,030, £213.00; Castleblaney farmer 414k, £880, £213.00; Castleblaney farmer 494k, £1,050, £213.00.

Friesian bullocks: Stewartstown farmer 604k, £1,090, £180.00; Stewartstown farmer 644k, £1,105, £172.00; Newry farmer 622k, £1,065, £171.00; Stewartstown farmer 614k, £1,040, £169.00; Newry farmer 620k, £1,045, £169.00; Stewartstown farmer 580k, £975, £168.00; Cullyhanna farmer 640k, £1,075, £168.00; Stewartstown farmer 656k, £1,100, £168.00; Newry farmer 602k, £1,005, £167.00.

HEIFERS: A large entry of 300 heifers continued to sell in an excellent trade.

Heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £236 per 100 kilos for 558k Charolais at £1,315 from a Dromore farmer.

Top price heifer was £1,400 for a 650k Charolais from a Dromore farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos for 400k Charolais at £965 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £234 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1,150.

Good quality lightweights sold from £220 to £247 per 100 kilos for 320k Limousin at £790.

Forward heifers: Dromore farmer 558k, £1,315, £235.00; Newry farmer 520k, £1,190, £229.00; Dromore farmer 540k, £1,230, £228.00; Armagh farmer 512k £1,160, £227.00; Annaghmore farmer 564k, £1,270, £225.00; Jonesborough farmer 514k, £1,155, £225.00; Armagh farmer 584k, £1,310, £224.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 518k, £1,155, £223.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 402k, £965, £240.00; Tandragee farmer 492k, £1,150, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k, £1,150, £230.00; Armagh farmer 496k, £1,140, £230.00; Dromore farmer 484k £,1085, £224.00; Killylea farmer 460k, £1,030, £224.00; Killylea farmer 454k £1,005, £221.00; Lurgan farmer 482k, £1,065, £221.00.

Lightweight heifers: Collone farmer 320k, £790, £247.00; Dungannon farmer 336k, £800, £238.00; Collone farmer 342k, £800, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 362k, £840, £232.00; Netownhamilton farmer 400k, £925, £231.00; Collone farmer 346k, £800, £231.00; Downpatrick farmer 384k, £870, £227.00.

WEANLINGS: 160 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Light males sold from £220 to £254 per 100 kilos for 232k at £590.

Strong male weanlings sold from £200 to £227 per 100 kilos for 450k Charolais £1,020 for a Dundrum farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £267 per 100 kilos for 270k at £720 from a Blackskull farmer.

Second quality heifers made from £185 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Lightweight heifer weanlings: Collone farmer 320k, £790, £247.00; Dungannon farmer 336k, £800, £238.00; Collone farmer 342k, £800, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 362k, £840, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 400k, £925, £231.00; Collone farmer 346k, £800, £231.00; Downpatrick farmer 350k, £805, £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 370k, £840, £227.00.

Heavy male weanlings: Dundrum farmer 450k, £1,020, £227.00; Newry farmer 464k, £1,000, £216.00; Dundrum farmer 426k, £915, £215.00; Keady farmer 450k, £940, £209.00; Warrenpoint farmer 486k, £1,000, £206.00; Mowhan farmer 420k, £945, £201.00.

Light male weanlings: Derrynoose farmer 232k, £590, £254.00; Keady farmer 296k, £740, £250.00; Dundrum farmer 282k, £695, £246.00; Dromore farmer 272k, £670, £246.00; Dundrum farmer 326k, £790, £242.00; Derrynoose farmer 270k, £650, £241.00; Derrynoose farmer 282k, £670, £238.00; Dundrum farmer 332k, £790, £238.00.

A good entry of cows and calves returned a strong demand with a top of £1,450 with others selling at £1,420, £1,400, £1,380.