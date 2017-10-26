Large entry of suckler calves at Lisahally Mart

Another large entry of suckler calf stock on Saturday (October 21st) at Lisahally Mart.
Keen demand for suckler calves.
Prices as follows:
MALE CALVES: Raymond George £830/470kg, David Donaldson £830/360kg, £800/360kg, £730/340kg, Robert Hyndman £755/310kg, Mervyn Scott £700/370kg, £695/340kg, £695/370kg, Hugh O’Connor £675/420kg, Raymond George £660/350kg, Marvyn Scott £655/330kg, Gerard Lynch £655/310kg, S Cairns £645/270kg, Hugh O’Connor £635/370kg, £630/320kg, Alison Gillespie £630/310kg, £630/290kg, Gerard Lynch £625/320kg, Mervyn Scott £625/330kg, Hugh O’Connor £620/310kg, Robert Hyndman £620/230kg, David Donaldson £615/340kg, Gerard Lynch £600/280kg, £600/240kg, S Cairns £600/290kg, Andrew Baxter £600/250kg, Gerard Lynch £600/240kg, William Christy £600/280kg.
FEMALE CALVES: Raymond George £750/400kg, £740/390kg, Gerard Lynch £680/330kg, David Donaldson £645/290kg, Joseph Feeney £620/270kg, Robert Rankin £620/280kg, Hugh O’Connor £620/360kg, David Donaldson £605/270kg, Joseph Feeney £600/290kg, £590/250kg, Mervyn Scott £600/320kg, P and A Miller £600/270kg, David Donaldson £590/270kg, £590/290kg, £570/270kg, Gerard Lynch £590/260kg.
Another large entry of stock sold to a steady trade.
Prices as follows:
BULLOCKS: Samuel Young £1,140/550kg, £1,080/560kg, £1,070/530kg, £1,020/500kg, £905/560kg, L Feeney £1025/500kg, Brian Johnston £1,020/530kg, John McMonagle £990/480kg, £925/510kg, Hamilton Sayers £980/420kg, £880/390kg, £870/420kg, £830/420kg, S Donnell £870/450kg, £850/470kg, £850/420kg, D Farrell £835/470kg, £790/400kg, Brian Johnston £800/440kg, William Neely £800/420kg, Columba Feeney £700/380kg, £700/360kg, £650/380kg, Hamilton Sayers £600/290kg, John McMonagle £600/380kg.
HEIFERS: Alexander Kerrigan £1,085/550kg, David Hunter £1,045/540kg, Noel McDaid £1,045/480kg, £1020/480kg, Hamilton Sayers £995/480kg, J Maxwell £980/500kg, Alexander Kerrigan £975/540kg, £885/480kg, Noel McDaid £960/480kg, £955/520kg, £880/440kg, £850/430kg, £830/410kg, Beaverlodge Farms £950/570kg, £910/480kg, S Todd £930/510kg, £830/460kg, J Maxwell £820/510kg, £815/400kg, £780/420kg, Hamilton Sayers £805/460kg, £795/470kg, £790/390kg, N McDaid £805/400kg, £800/460kg, John McMonagle £805/470kg, £800/460kg.
FAT COWS: Owen McDevitt £1,034/550kg, D McCrea £1,026/900kg, Terence McCracken £999/740kg, Hilary Derry £807.30/690kg, Malcolm Alexander £754.80/740kg, G Christie £742.50/550kg, N and R Farms £741/650kg, £703.80/690kg, Bernard Feeney £725.40/620kg, Perer McLaughlin £701.25/550kg.
Fat lambs sell to £90 on Tuesday, store lambs selling to up to £74 and fat ewes £84.
FAT LAMBS: Reid Clarke £90/27kg, N Jeffers £86.50/26kg, A and B Douglas £86, Aidan McLaughlin £85.50/25kg, Reid Clarke £85/26kg, £85/25kg, Seamus McCloskey £84.50/27kg, S Kelly £83.50/26kg, J Smyth £83/24kg, Norman Thompson £82/27kg, £81.50/25kg, Paul Deeney £82/24kg, Hugh O’Connor £81/24kg, Samuel Thompson £81/23kg, Martin O’Connor £81/24kg, Fergal Gormley £80.20/24kg, R Lowry £80/25kg, Fergal Gormley £79.20/23kg, C McCrea £78/22kg, A Fleming £76.20/23kg.
FAT EWES: Mark Johnston £84, £80, S Miller £82, £79, S Lynch £82, £78, Steven White £75, R Starke £74, Aidan McLaughlin £70, Stephen McCay £68, R Stark £64.
