Search

Large entry of suckler calves at Lisahally Mart

editorial image

Another large entry of suckler calf stock on Saturday (October 21st) at Lisahally Mart.

Keen demand for suckler calves.

Prices as follows:

MALE CALVES: Raymond George £830/470kg, David Donaldson £830/360kg, £800/360kg, £730/340kg, Robert Hyndman £755/310kg, Mervyn Scott £700/370kg, £695/340kg, £695/370kg, Hugh O’Connor £675/420kg, Raymond George £660/350kg, Marvyn Scott £655/330kg, Gerard Lynch £655/310kg, S Cairns £645/270kg, Hugh O’Connor £635/370kg, £630/320kg, Alison Gillespie £630/310kg, £630/290kg, Gerard Lynch £625/320kg, Mervyn Scott £625/330kg, Hugh O’Connor £620/310kg, Robert Hyndman £620/230kg, David Donaldson £615/340kg, Gerard Lynch £600/280kg, £600/240kg, S Cairns £600/290kg, Andrew Baxter £600/250kg, Gerard Lynch £600/240kg, William Christy £600/280kg.

FEMALE CALVES: Raymond George £750/400kg, £740/390kg, Gerard Lynch £680/330kg, David Donaldson £645/290kg, Joseph Feeney £620/270kg, Robert Rankin £620/280kg, Hugh O’Connor £620/360kg, David Donaldson £605/270kg, Joseph Feeney £600/290kg, £590/250kg, Mervyn Scott £600/320kg, P and A Miller £600/270kg, David Donaldson £590/270kg, £590/290kg, £570/270kg, Gerard Lynch £590/260kg.

Another large entry of stock sold to a steady trade.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Samuel Young £1,140/550kg, £1,080/560kg, £1,070/530kg, £1,020/500kg, £905/560kg, L Feeney £1025/500kg, Brian Johnston £1,020/530kg, John McMonagle £990/480kg, £925/510kg, Hamilton Sayers £980/420kg, £880/390kg, £870/420kg, £830/420kg, S Donnell £870/450kg, £850/470kg, £850/420kg, D Farrell £835/470kg, £790/400kg, Brian Johnston £800/440kg, William Neely £800/420kg, Columba Feeney £700/380kg, £700/360kg, £650/380kg, Hamilton Sayers £600/290kg, John McMonagle £600/380kg.

HEIFERS: Alexander Kerrigan £1,085/550kg, David Hunter £1,045/540kg, Noel McDaid £1,045/480kg, £1020/480kg, Hamilton Sayers £995/480kg, J Maxwell £980/500kg, Alexander Kerrigan £975/540kg, £885/480kg, Noel McDaid £960/480kg, £955/520kg, £880/440kg, £850/430kg, £830/410kg, Beaverlodge Farms £950/570kg, £910/480kg, S Todd £930/510kg, £830/460kg, J Maxwell £820/510kg, £815/400kg, £780/420kg, Hamilton Sayers £805/460kg, £795/470kg, £790/390kg, N McDaid £805/400kg, £800/460kg, John McMonagle £805/470kg, £800/460kg.

FAT COWS: Owen McDevitt £1,034/550kg, D McCrea £1,026/900kg, Terence McCracken £999/740kg, Hilary Derry £807.30/690kg, Malcolm Alexander £754.80/740kg, G Christie £742.50/550kg, N and R Farms £741/650kg, £703.80/690kg, Bernard Feeney £725.40/620kg, Perer McLaughlin £701.25/550kg.

Fat lambs sell to £90 on Tuesday, store lambs selling to up to £74 and fat ewes £84.

FAT LAMBS: Reid Clarke £90/27kg, N Jeffers £86.50/26kg, A and B Douglas £86, Aidan McLaughlin £85.50/25kg, Reid Clarke £85/26kg, £85/25kg, Seamus McCloskey £84.50/27kg, S Kelly £83.50/26kg, J Smyth £83/24kg, Norman Thompson £82/27kg, £81.50/25kg, Paul Deeney £82/24kg, Hugh O’Connor £81/24kg, Samuel Thompson £81/23kg, Martin O’Connor £81/24kg, Fergal Gormley £80.20/24kg, R Lowry £80/25kg, Fergal Gormley £79.20/23kg, C McCrea £78/22kg, A Fleming £76.20/23kg.

FAT EWES: Mark Johnston £84, £80, S Miller £82, £79, S Lynch £82, £78, Steven White £75, R Starke £74, Aidan McLaughlin £70, Stephen McCay £68, R Stark £64.