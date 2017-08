Large numbers still coming forward at Massereene Mart

With large numbers of lambs and cast ewes still coming forward at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart trade eased on the week with heavy lambs meeting the best trade.

Lightweight lambs selling from 360 to 386p paid for a pen of Dutch Texels 21kg at £81.

Heavy lots sold from £90 to £94.50 per head.

Cast ewes sold to up to £96 for Texels, Suffolks to £84 and rams to £90.

LAMB PRICES: Randalstown producer 2 lambs 21kg at £81 = 386p. Tobermore producer 16 lambs 22kg at £83.50 = 380p. Cookstown producer 9 lambs 23kg at £86 = 375p. Muckamore producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £87.50 = 372p. Ballinderry producer 4 lambs 25kg at £92.50 = 370p. Ballymena producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Ballinderry producer 23 lambs 23.5kg at £85.50 = 368p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 22kg at £81 = 368p. Toomebridge producer 20 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 366p. Dundrod producer 37 lambs 23.5kg at £86 = 366p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 21kg at £77.50 = 369p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Antrim producer 73 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 364p. Ballinderry producer 18 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 24kg at £87 = 363p. Aghalee producer 4 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 23kg at £83.50 = 363p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 20kg at £72.50 = 363p. Armagh producer 30 lambs 20kg at £72.50 = 363p. Dundrod producer 19 lambs 21kg at £76 = 362p. Carnlough producer 18 lambs 40 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 362p. Broughshane producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £81.50 = 362p. Portaferry producer 26 lambs 21kg at £75.50 = 360p. Ballymena producer 32 lambs 21.5kg at £77.50 = 360p. Larne producer 3 lambs 21kg at £75.50. = 360p. Crumlin producer 59 lambs 22.5kg at £81 = 360p. Lisburn producer 5 lambs 25kg at £90 = 360p. Ballinderry producer 33 lambs 22.5kg at £81 = 360p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £81 = 360p. Antrim producer 26 lambs 23.5kg at £84.50 = 360p. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £84.50 = 360p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Dromore producer 33 lambs 26kg at £94.50. Ballynahinch producer 40 lambs 26kg at £92.50. Ballyclare producer 27 lambs 27kg at £91. Ballyclare producer 45 lambs 26kg at £91. Dunloy producer 31 lambs 27kg at £90.50. Larne producer 10 lambs 28kg at £90. Ballyclare producer 16 lambs 25kg at £90. Crumlin producer 90 lambs 25kg at £90. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 27kg at £90. Broughshane producer 12 lambs 25kg at £90. Magherafelt producer single lamb 31kg at £90. Mallusk producer 17 lambs 25kg at £90. Ballymena producer 28 lambs 25kg at £89.50. Magherafelt producer 34 lambs 25kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Doagh producer 6 Texels at £96. Lisburn producer 7 Texels at £95. Newtownards producer 19 Charollais at £84. Lurgan producer 6 Suffolks at £80. Greyabbey producer 7 Suffolks at £78.