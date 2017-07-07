Large summer show of cattle at Enniskillen Mart

A very large summer show of cattle on offer at Enniskillen mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from at £800 to £945 for a 394kg Charolais, mediumweights sold from at £950 to at £1,180 for a 488kg Charolais and heavier lots to at £1,375 for a 614kg Charolais.

BULLOCKS: Enniskillen producer 414kg Simmental steer at £980, 416kg Simmental steer at £985, 520kg Charolais steer at £1,135, 542kg Charolais steer at £1,145, Springfield producer 448kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 446kg Charolais steer at £1,085, 458kg Charolais steer at £1,070, 488kg Charolais steer at £1,180, Lisnaskea producer 452kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 472kg Charolais steer at £1,110, 518kg Charolais steer at £1,150, 514kg Charolais steer at £1,210, Derrylin producer 564kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1,180, 552kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1,125, 478kg Charolais steer at £1,090, 440kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £950.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £960 paid for a 314kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £560 to £910 for a 341kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Trillick producer 314kg Charolais steer at £805, 427kg Charolais steer at £925, 400kg Charolais heifer at £810, Enniskillen producer 393kg Limousin steer at £895, 377kg Limousin steer at £835, 344kg Simmental steer at £790, 413kg Charolais heifer at £875, 355kg Charolais heifer at £785, Lisnaskea producer 436kg Limousin steer at £900, 334kg Limousin heifer at £715, 344kg Belgian Blue steer at £910, 361kg Limousin heifer at £775, 359kg Charolais steer at £900, 306kg Charolais heifer at £705, 369kg Charolais heifer at £855, 304kg Charolais heifer at £75, 353kg Charolais steer at £915, Belcoo producer 298kg Charolais heifer at £760, 352kg Charolais steer at £915, 409kg Charolais steer at £930, 251kg Charolais heifer at £630, Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin heifer at £915, 355kg Charolais steer at £905, 219kg Limousin heifer at £505, 361kg Charolais heifer at £770, 335kg Charolais heifer at £705, 407kg Charolais heifer at £840, Kesh producer 334kg Charolais steer at £845, 333kg Hereford heifer at £640, 297kg Charolais heifer at £720, 365kg Charolais heifer at £890, Rosslea producer 284kg Limousin heifer at £665, 292kg Limousin heifer at £680, 256kg Limousin bull at £590, 250kg Charolais heifer at £745.

CALVES: In the calf ring beef breed bulls sold from £180 to £390 for a Limousin and heifers from £150 to £385 for a Charolais.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais heifer at £385, Florencecourt Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Limousin heifer at £340, Tempo producer Charolais bull at £300, Charolais bull at £355, Charolais bull at £285, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £245, Hereford bull at £230, Limousin bull at £345, Limousin bull at £365, Limousin heifer at £325, Limousin heifer at £305, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £280, Limousin heifer at £285, Limousin bull at £390.

SUCKLER COWS: Suckler cows sold from at £250 to at £2,000 paid for a Limousin cow with heifer Limousin bull at foot.

Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £2,000, Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at £1,790, Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf at £1,500, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with Hereford cow at £1,710, Derrylin producer Limousin cow and Charolais calf at £1,570, Trillick producer Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf at £1,200.

Heifers: Forward heifers sold from at £1,000 to at £1,400 paid for a 575kg Aberdeen Angus. While lighter and medium weights sold from at £720 to at £990 for a 405kg Charolais.

Augher producer 405kg Charolais at £990, 470kg Charolais at £1,000, 415kg Charolais at £970, 420kg Charolais at £990, Florencecourt 575kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1,400, 595kg Limousin heifer at £1,190, 520kg Limousin heifer at £1,045, Enniskillen producer 365kg Limousin heifer at £770, 370kg Limousin heifer at £765, Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais heifer at £850, 390kg Charolais heifer at £870, 370kg Limousin heifer at £820, 545kg Limousin heifer at £1,100, Tempo producer 530kg Limousin heifer at £1,130, 500kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 550kg Limousin at £1,230

Fat cows: Derrylin producer Charolais cow heifer 448kg at £925, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow heifer 572kg at £1,050, Kesh producer Aberden Angus cow heifer 630kg at £1,190, Belleek producer Limousin cow heifer 490kg at £875, Kinawley producer Limousin 698kg at £1,220, Boho producer Limousin 610kg at £1,020, Kesh producer Limousin 530kg at £880, Springfield producer Limousin 698kg at £1,050, Derryharney producer Simmental 796kg at £1,150 Florencecourt proucer Shorthhorn 618kg at £890, Omagh Limousin 648kg at £935, Bellanaleck Charolais 756kg at £1,040.