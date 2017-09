Largest showing of cattle this year at Armoy Mart

One of the largest shows of cattle this year with just under 400 head offered for sale at last Monday’s sale at Armoy Mart met with an excellent trade.

Steers sold to £1,325 for 660kgs, heifers sold to £1,160 for 530kgs and fat cows peaked at £1,020 for 670kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS: Ken Montgomery, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 660kgs, £1,325. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £1,170, 540kgs, £1,155, 452kgs, £1,140, 400kgs, £900, 470kgs, £1,005, 510kgs, £1,085. John Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,220, 600kgs, £1,230, 560kgs, £1,165. Robt McHenry, Torr, Charolais, 440kgs, £990. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,190, 560kgs, £1,245, 520kgs, £1,050. John McKeague, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,130. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Charolais, 400kgs, £925, 400kgs, £875. Alister Getty, Bushmills, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,100, 580kgs, £1,020, 600kgs, £1,050. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £850, 500kgs £1,000, 380kgs £775. D McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 4, 400kgs, £860. Barry Dowey, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs, £870. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 540kgs, £990, 520kgs, £1,020. W D McIlrath, Ballymena, Simmental, 500kgs, £1,005, 500kgs, £980. Loughguile farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,150, 480kgs, £1,100, 650kgs, £1,240. W and J Gardiner, Cloughmills, Limousin, 610kgs, £1,115, 510kgs, £1,000. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,000. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,195, 630kgs, £1,180. Ken Montgomery, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs, £1,185, 620kgs, £1,205. Pat Quinn, Martinstown, Simmental, 280kgs, £625, 310kgs, £620, 280kgs, £620.

HEIFERS: S and B Bradley, Kilrea, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,060, 505kgs, £1,115, 540kgs, £1,040. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £970, 400kgs, £810, 480kgs, £965, 430kgs, £970, 480kgs, £995. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,160. Ronan McAfee, Ballymoney, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,100. Chas McCormick, Armoy, Limousin, 440kgs, £925, 420kgs, £845, 450kgs, £960, 430kgs, £900, 500kgs, £1,120.

FAT COWS: Robert McHenry, Torr, Limousin, 720kgs, £1,070, 670kgs, £1,000, 670kgs, £1,020. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 600kgs, £815, 620kgs, £840. Joe McQuilken, Rathlin Island, Limousin, 690kgs, £930.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.