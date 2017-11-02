Latest prices from Kilrea

A good entry of 230 calves at Kilrea on Thursday, 26th October, met a flying trade for all types on offer. Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Bull calves: G McErlean, Portglenone, BB £340, Lim £245, £230, £225; Coleraine Farmer, AA £340; W Thompson, Coleraine, AA £305, £290; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £295, £258; G Smyth, Dungiven, Her £280, £270; Antrim Farmer, Lim £275; M Hamilton, Donemana, AA £275; T Harbison, Aghadowey, AA £262; R Hill, Randalstown, AA £258, £205; RA & RJ Cousley, Moneymore, FKV £255; J Chestnutt, Portrush, AA £252; R Bell, Portglenone, FKV £245; Maghera Farmer, FKV £235; J Dickson, Armoy, Lim £230; R Freeman, Ballymoney, AA £230; £200; R Orr, Ballymena, BB £245, £230; I Semple, Dungiven, AA £220; J Purvis, Magherafelt, Lim £215.

Heifer calves: Antrim Farmer, Lim £390; Rasharkin Farmer, Lim £360; W Thompson, Coleraine, AA £330; Magherafelt Farmer, BB £280; J Dickson, Armoy, AA £235; S Gregg, Glarryford, FKV £220; Maghera Farmer, Lim £220; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £215, £200; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, CH £190; G Smyth, Dungiven, Her £190.

Friesian calves: Super Trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £120. Good demand for thick types!

Weanlings/suck calves: 85 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, 30th October met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week! Lambs: W Carmichael, Ballymoney, 19k £65.50 (345); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 20k £69 (345); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k £77 (342); H Tannahill, Coleraine, 22k £75 (341); W Sinclair, Coleraine, 20k £68 (340), 24k £79 (329); R Young, Ballymoney, 23k £78 (339); C Gribben, Dunloy, 24.5k £83 (339); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 24k £81 (338); D Johnston, Magherafelt, 22.5k £75.80 (337); Glarryford farmer, 23k £76.50 (333); T Hogg, Kilrea, 23.5k £77.80 (331); Heavy Lambs sold to a top of £83.00.

Fat ewes: 80 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £80. Brisk demand for all types on offer!

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, 31st October met a good steady trade to a top of £2100 for a calved Heifer. More stock required weekly.

J Moore, Portstewart, Calved heifers to £2100, £1980, £1950; J Chestnutt, Portrush, Calved heifers to £1750, £1700 twice;T Buchanan, Clough, Calved Heifer £1620; O & K Hawe, Magherafelt, Calved heifers to £1580.

A smaller entry of 240 stock on Wednesday, 1st November at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade! Steers to £1350, Heifers to £1225, Fat Cows £1148.

Fat Cows: (75 on offer, flying trade ~ more required) J & P McAuley, Ballymoney, 580k Par £1085 (187), 590k CH £935 (159); S Calvin, Coleraine, 680k Lim £1148 (169); Ballymoney Farmer, 570k Lim £890 (156), 600k £780 (130); J Mullan, Drumsurn, 550k DAQ £820 (149); Coleraine Farmer, 660k Lim £950 (144); Macosquin Farmer, 630k Lim £885 (141); GR Wallace, Kilrea, 700k CH £970 (139); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 610k Hol £830 (136); D & G McVicker, Ballymoney, 580k Fr £770 (133).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required - D Forsythe, Moneymore, Her Cow with CH Bull calf & CH Heifer calf at foot to £1420, Sim Cow with Lim Bull calf to £1155.

Heifers: J Currie, Ballymoney, 440k Lim £930 (211); A McErlean, Portglenone, 380k Lim £800 (211), 340k DAQ £685 (202), 400k £790 (198), 470k CH £912 (194); Claudy Farmer, 470k Lim £930 (198), 600k £1140 (190); H McPherson, Macosquin, 380k DAQ £745 (196), 300k £570 (190); J McGarry, Dunloy, 520k CH £1010 (194), 520k BB £1000 (192); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 530k CH £1022 (193); D Forsythe, Moneymore, 640k Sim £1225 (191).

Steers: A Stewart, Portglenone, 390k CH £835 (214), 430k £915 (213), 290k Lim £600 (207), 420k Her £820 (195); E Simpson, Castledawson, 640k AA £1350 (211);

J Gamble, Finvoy, 480k CH £1010 (210), 480k £990 (206), 430k £880 (205), 490k Sim £1000 (204), 510k AA £1030 (202), 480k DAQ £970 (202), 540k £1080 (200), 530k CH £1020 (193), 570k Lim £1085 (190); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 590k CH £1215 (206), 570k £1160 (204), 570k £1110 (195); RC & JC Watson, Rasharkin, 430k Lim £880 (205); Limavady Farmer, 270k Lim £550 (204); Randalstown Farmer, 470k Sal £920 (196), 470k £910 (194); J Campbell, Upperlands, 690k Lim £1345 (195), 640k £1220 (191).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

