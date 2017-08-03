Latest prices from Kilrea mart

Have your say

A good entry of 220 calves on Thursday, 27th July, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: P McIlvar, Garvagh, CH £540; P McCracken, Cookstown, CH £470; C Keane & Sons, Moneymore, BB £445, £400, FKV £298; Maghera Farmer, AA £400, DAQ £255; T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Lim £400; JT Reid, Ballymoney, AA £370, £340; I Steele, Antrim, BB £360, £318, £270, £265, £240; S Herbison, Ballymena, ST £335; Maghera Farmer, Lim £332; R Bredin, L’Derry, Lim £315, £302, £290; N Campbell, Kilrea, AA £298, Lim £275, £238; Magherafelt Farmer, Fr £270; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Sim £265; P & G O’Rawe, Clough, Her £255, £238; M & H Gilmour, Ballymoney, MB £250; Ballymena Farmer, BB £240; G Smyth, Dungiven, Her £212, £200; A Wallace, Tobermore, Fr £205.

Heifer calves: P McCracken, Cookstown, Lim £400; C Keane & Sons, Moneymore, BB £380, £275; JT Reid, Ballymoney, AA £332, £325, £322, £290, £288, £285, £272, £200; N Campbell, Kilrea, Lim £300, AA £225; Maghera Farmer, CH £290; T Smyth, Kilrea, Her £300, £230; G Smyth, Dungiven, Her £282, £235; Maghera Farmer, Her £260; I Steele, Antrim, BB £260, £250; R Bredin, L’Derry, Lim £255, £250, £230; Coleraine Farmer, ST £240, Lim £240; CR & C McIntyre, Bushmills, Fr £255; J Purvis, Magherafelt, Lim £230; A Scott, Bendooragh, Her £220; P & G O’Rawe, Clough, Her £208.

Friesian Calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £205. Good demand for thick types!

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Continental & Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 550 on Monday, 31st July met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week!

Lambs: S McGovern, Cookstown, 16k £59 (369); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22k £79 (359); D Adams, Bushmills, 22k £78 (355); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k £78 (355); R Brown, Garvagh, 21.5k £76 (354); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 23k £81 (352); Finvoy Farmer, 21.5k £75.50 (351); I & E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k £77 (350); Camnish Farms, Dungiven, 23k £80.50 (350); Garvagh Farmer, 23k £80.50 (350); A Blair, Macosquin, 23.5k £82 (349); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 22.5k £78.50 (349); G Douglas, Limavady, 23.5k £82 (349); D Torrens, Garvagh, 23.5k £82 (349); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22k £76.50 (348); J Shaw, Ahoghill, 20k £69.50 (348).

Fat Ewes: 140 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £90.00 Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 55 dairy stock on Tuesday, 1st August met a good steady trade to a top of £1660 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

RA Kyle & Sons, Upperlands, Calved Heifer £1660; G Young, Ballymena, Batch of Fr Heifers in calf AA to a top of £1610, £1570, £1560, £1550, £1510, £1500, £1480, £1460, £1450, £1430; J Rodgers, Desertmartin, Calved Heifer £1470.

A super entry of 350 stock on Wednesday, 2nd August at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1420, Heifers to £1430, Fat Cows £1070.

Fat Cows: (70 on offer, flying trade ~ more required): K Scullion, Portglenone, 560k BB £975 (174); I McClelland, Coleraine, 550k Lim £845 (154), 670k £920 (137), 570k Sim £750 (132); A Bradley, Kilrea, 540k CH £795 (147), 510k £750 (147); S Hill, Ballycastle, 730k Her £1060 (145); C Quigley, Donemana, 560k Lim £810 (145), 600k £865 (144), 690k £965 (140); A Stewart, Limavady, 760k Her £1070 (141); J Irwin, Ballymoney, 660k AA £890 (135);

K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 700k Her £930 (133); Maghera Farmer, 570k Lim £745 (131); N Rosborough, Claudy, 730k CH £955 (131); EJ Connor, Maghera, 980k CH Bull £1540 (157).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.I Tanner, Castlerock, Lim Cow with CH Heifer calf at foot to £1370; M Heaney, Garvagh, CH Cow with CH Heifer calf at foot £1360; J Overend, Bellaghy, AA Cow with Lim Bull calf £1300.

Heifers: C Kelly, Bellarena, 450k AA £1090 (242), 410k BB £950 (232), 440k £992 (226), 400k Lim £890 (223), 470k AA £1030 (219), 420k Lim £920 (219), 420k BB £912 (217), 430k Lim £897 (209); Macosquin Farmer, 320k Lim £745 (233), 370k CH £855 (231), 360k £720 (200); R & E Cameron, Moneymore, 490k CH £1120 (229), 520k £1180 (227), 460k DAQ £1025 (223), 530k CH £1155 (218), 490k £1065 (217), 430k DAQ £920 (214), 500k Lim £1060 (212), 520k CH £1090 (210), 450k £930 (207), 470k £970 (206), 450k £920 (204), 500k £1020 (204); J Hawthorne, Limavady, 500k CH £1090 (218), 550k Lim £1165 (212); Ballymena Farmer, 360k Lim £770 (214); T Henry, Maghera, 670k AA £1430 (213); J Caskey, Kilrea, 490k Lim £1035 (211), 500k CH £1015 (203), 520k £1055 (203); H O’Hagan, Draperstown, 560k CH £1140 (204), 390k £780 (200); JS Hamilton & Son, Kells, 500k Lim £1005 (201); J Gillespie, Bellaghy, 420k AA £840 (200); T Scott, Swatragh, 450k Lim £905 (201), 420k £840 (200).

Steers: WB McKinney, Finvoy, 420k CH £985 (235), 420k £980 (233), 400k £905 (226), 410k DAQ £885 (216), 360k CH £750 (208); W McCracken, Limavady, 400k CH £935 (234), 390k £900 (231), 450k £1030 (229), 460k £1050 (228), 420k BB £955 (227), 440k CH £985 (224), 390k £870 (223), 350k £780 (223), 480k £1055 (220), 480k £1040 (217), 510k £1085 (213), 470k £980 (209), 470k £940 (200); T Scott, Swatragh, 410k Lim £922 (225), 390k £855 (219), 370k £800 (216), 470k £955 (203); J Toner, Rasharkin, 390k CH £875 (224), 430k £922 (214); R Hammond, Desertmartin, 450k Sim £1000 (222), 470k £970 (206); D McMullan, Rasharkin, 640k Lim £1420 (222), 670k AA £1395 (208); Ballymena Farmer, 390k Lim £865 (222), 400k £860 (215), 350k £740 (211); S & S Houston, Maghera, 400k CH £865 (216), 370k AA £790 (214), 400k £840 (210), 400k £815 (204); JG Linton, Garvagh, 610k Lim £1300 (213); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 530k CH £1118 (211); K Beattie, Finvoy, 330k CH £680 (206); D Nesbitt, Magherafelt, 380k Lim £770 (203), 390k £780 (200); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 540k Lim £1080 (200).

Friesian & AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.