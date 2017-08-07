Latest prices from Newtownstewart

Have your say

Another good entry on offer at Newtownstewart saw Bullocks selling to £1485 and £805 over £1 while Heifers sold to £1225 and £705 over £1.

Fat Cows: M Fahy Drumquin 670kgs £182, 395kgs £172, 480kgs £166. A Castlederg farmer 680kgs £162.50; L Furey Plumbridge 725kgs £161, 770kgs £148. Wesley Hawkes 640kgs £150, 640kgs £147. S Mullan Omagh 655kgs £151. T Adams Omagh 530kgs £134.

Bullock and Bull prices: M McKenna Plumbridge 680kgs £1485 ( £805 over £1) 580kgs £1280, 530kgs £1100, 570kgs £1140. A local farmer 550kgs £1120, 590kgs £1100, 560kgs £1050, 480kgs £1045 and £980, 410kgs £935. S Mullan Omagh 530kgs £1115, 460kgs £1040, 430kgs £985, 400kgs £950 £895 and £890. R Giles Beragh 495kgs £1000, 540kgs£1040. A Irwin Omagh 465kgs £990, 500kgs £1000 and £920; A Hill Glenock 490kgs £1085, 465kgs £965.

Heifer prices: Peter McNally Plumbridge 520kgs £1225, 540kgs £1200, 510kgs £1150 and £1125, 555kgs £1070. Raymond Buchanan Donemana 550kgs £1155, 510kgs £1145, 500kgs £1000 and £995, 450kgs £945. Ian Millar Douglas Bridge 550kgs £1080. T Adams Omagh 410kgs £970; Wesley Hawkes Castlederg 500kgs £895; S Mullan Omagh 430kgs £900; T O’Neill Strabane 410kgs £865, 430kgs £850; A Hill Glenock 430kgs £882, 470kgs £880

Sheep Sale; A full yard of ewes and Lambs on offer saw Fat ewes and Rams selling to £116 while lambs sold up to £96 and 396pence per Kg.

Sample prices: A Castlederg farmer 27.60kgs £96; M Skelton 23.6kgs £93.50; W J Doherty 24kgs £93; S Allison 23.8kgs £92.50; D Mcilwaine 23.9kgs £91; R S Moore 25kgs £89;R Pollock 23.7kgs £90; B Nethery 23.3kgs £90.50; T McNamee 22.6kgs £88.50; A McKelvey 22.7kgs £84.50; S Gilfillan 23.2kgs £87.50; Ronnie Scott 22.6kgs £84.50; T Robb 21.3kgs £83; B McKenna 22kgs £82; Samantha Allen 21.67kgs £80; Michael Daly 21.27kgs £81; Agnes Hawkes 21.30kgs £80.

Fat Ewes and Rams: G McFarland £116 and £75; D McIlwaine £97; H McFarland £93; M Donaghy £92 and £89; S Allison £86; A McKelvey £88; S Gilfillan £82; Mark Skelton £87; Jas Daly £89, £87 and £76; J R Hemphill £81; L ~ T Galbraith £82 and £63; Ronnie Scott £88 and £80; D~K Fencing £81; R S Moore £78; T McNamee £78;

A McCutcheon £80.