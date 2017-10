Latest prices from the rings at Downpatrick

At the sheep sale in Downpatrick on Saturday, 28th October, lambs sold to £88.00 and fat ewes to £77.00. Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.84ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Newry farmer 28kg £88.00, Saul farmer 28kg £86.00, Crossgar farmer 32kg £84.50, Newry farmer 24kg £82.00, Ballyculter farmer 25kg £81.00, Crossgar farmer 28kg £81.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg £80.00, Strangford farmer 24kg £79.00, Killough farmer 23kg £79.00, & 23kg £78.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £77.00 & Downpatrick farmer 23kg £76.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £76.00, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg £76.00, Crossgar farmer £23kg £75.520, Newcastle farmer 23kg £75.00, Annalong farmer 23kg £74.50, Kilclief farmer 22kg £74.50, Newry farmer 23kg £74.50, Ballyclander farmer 23kg £74.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg £73.50, Annacloy farmer 19kg £73.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 22kg £73.00, Castlescreen farmer 21kg £73.00, Annalong farmer 21kg £73.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg £71.00, Annacloy farmer 20kg £71.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 21kg £71.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg £70.00 and Ardglass farmer 20kg £70.00.

FAT EWES: Minerstown farmer £77, Kilkeel farmer £76.00 & Ballyclander farmer 76.00 & £75.00 & Lissoid £65.00.

RAMS: A Comber farmer with Charolais Ram topped the sale at £200

At the Friday night weanling calf sale on the 27th October 2017 there was a very good entry of calves that sold to a top price per head of £815.00, with heifers making to £800 other calves sold to a top price per kg of £2.66 ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows;

BULLOCKS: Loughinisland farmer 366kg LIM £815 (2.23ppk), Saintfield farmer 304kg DAQ £810 (2.66ppk)& DAQ 380kg £805 (2.21ppk) & 384kg DAQ £800 (2.08ppk), Magheralagan 388kg CH £790 (2.04kg), & 392kg CH £790 (2.02ppk) & 366kg LIM £780 (2.39ppk), Aughlisnafin farmer 348kg DAQ £780 (2.24ppk), Raholp farmer 350kg CH £775 (2.22ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 356kg DAQ £770 (2.16ppk), & 352kg DAQ £765 (2.17ppk), Dundrum farmer 290kg LIM £760 (2.62ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 332kg DAQ £760 (2.29ppk), Dundrum farmer 300kg CH £750 (2.50ppk), Aughlisnafin 300kg DAQ £740 (2.47ppk) & 340kg DAQ £740 (2.18ppk), Saintfield farmer 386kg HER £730 (1.89ppk), Barnamaghery farmer 318kg LIM £700 (2.20ppk), Magheralagan farmer 384kg AA £700 (1.82pk),Dundrum farmer 266kg CH £695 (2.41ppk), Raholp farmer 280kg LIM £690 (2.46ppk), Aughlisnafin farmer 266kg DAQ £680 (2.56ppk) Crossgar farmer 306kg LIM £665 (2.17ppk), Castlewellan farmer 332kg Her £660 (2.00ppk), Aughlisnafin farmer 334kg LIM £650 (1.95ppk), Castlewellan farmer 288kg HER £645 (2.24ppk), Crossgar farmer 266kg LIM £630 (2.37ppk) & 254kg LIM £600 (2.65ppk)

HEIFERS: Aughlisnafin farmer 388kg DAQ £800 (2.06ppk), Downpatrick farmer 350kg LIM £785 (2.25ppk), Downpatrick farmer 270kg lIM £775 (2.87ppk) & Downpatrick farmer 298kg CH £700 (2.35ppk) & 270kg Her £580 ((2.15ppk) & Barnamaghery farmer 252kg HER £550 (2.18ppk), Aughlisnafin farmer 268kg DAQ £525 (1.96ppk) and Castlewellan farmer 244kg HER £510 (2.09ppk)