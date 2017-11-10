Light weight bullocks sell to £870 at Enniskillen Mart

At Enniskillen Mart there were good numbers coming forward at Thursday’s cattle sales and a large attendance of buyers present. A good trade was reported from all rings.

Light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 242p for a Charolais 360kg at £870.

Medium weights selling from 205 to 239p for a Charolais 460kg at £1,100.

Heavy lots selling from 190 to 224p for an Aberdeen Angus 624kg at £1,395.

BULLOCKS

Kesh producer Charolais 360kg at £870 = 242p, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 350kg at £840 = 240p, Enniskillen producer Charolais 460kg at £1,100 = 239p, Garrison producer Limousin 450kg at £1,060 = 235p, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus 624kg at £1,395 = 224p, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus 572kg at £1,270 = 222p, Kesh producer Charolais 566kg at £1,255 = 222p, Kesh producer Charolais 550kg at £1,205 = 219p, Kesh producer Limousin 564kg at £1,225 = 217p.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,040 paid for a 392kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £420 to £840 for a 388kg Limousin.

Ruling prices: Derrylin producer 392kg Charolais bull at £1,040, 412kg Charolais bull at £1,005, 351 Charolais bull at £920, 381kg Charolais bull at £925, 360kg Charolais bull at £970, Rosslea producer 388kg Limousin heifer at £840, 415kg Limousin steer at £1,050, 376kg Charolais steer at £940, Kesh producer 345kg Charolais steer at £890, 297kg Charolais heifer at £605, 297kg Charolais heifer at £580. Garrison producer 305 Charolais bull at £715, 342kg Charolais bull at £715, 350kg Limousin bull at £970, Enniskillen producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £700, 291kg Charolais heifer at £670, 330kg Charolais bull at £750, 362 Charolais bull at £820. Lisnaskea producer 378kg Charolais bull at £915, 388 Charolais bull at £860, 375kg Charolais bull at £840, 366kg Limousin heifer at £880, 340kg Charolais bull at £895, Belcoo producer 364kg Charolais bull at £895, 228kg Limousin heifer at £515. 232kg Limousin heifer at £510, 229kg Limousin heifer at £480. Ballinamallard producer 348kg Charolais heifer at £720, 315kg Charolais bull at £770, 326kg Charolais heifer at £675, 329kg Charolais heifer at £670, Florencecourt producer 274kg Charolais bull at £770, 305kg Limousin steer at £750, 315kg Charolais steer at £740, 295kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £730, 334kg Charolais steer at £830, Ederney producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £650, 293kg Charolais bull at £725, 254kg Charolais heifer at £560, Monea producer 403kg Charolais bull at £895, 380kg Charolais bull at £825, 315kg Charolais bull at £835, Garrison producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £745, 167kg Charolais heifer at £450, 203kg Charolais heifer at £505, 182kg Charolais heifer at £440.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Garrison producer Limousin bull at £550, Garrison producer Belgian Blue bull at £520, Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £530, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £390, Kinawley producer Hereford bull at £385.

CALVES

Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £360, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £345, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £345, Springfield producer Charolais bull at £325, Trillick producer Limousin bull at £315, Monea producer Charolais bull at £300, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Derrygonnelly producer Simmental bull at £310, Monea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £295, Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £50, Monea producer Friesian bull at £72.

SUCKLER COWS

Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1,430, Garrison producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,430, Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with bull calf at £1,400, Kinawley producer Hereford cow with bull calf at £1,300, Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1,230, Belcoo producer Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1,200, Belcoo producer Charolais cow with bull calf at £1,200, Irvinestown producer Hereford cow with bull calf at £1,200.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,350. Medium weights from 220ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1,190.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 670kg at £1,350, Magheraveely producer Charolais 600kg at £1,215, Magheraveely producer Charolais 600kg at £1,200, Trillick producer Charolais 540kg at £1,190, Trillick producer Charolais 520kg at £1,150, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 550kg at £1,120, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 530kg at £1,100.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cows from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 762kg at £1,275, Kesh producer Limousin 716kg at £1,250, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 784kg at £890, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060, Irvinestown producer Simmental 794kg at £1,185, Coa producer 642kg Simmental at £1,135.