Lightweight cattle sell to £1,055 at Enniskillen Mart

An increased entry at Enniskillen Mart at Thursday’s sale saw prices maintained in all six rings.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 279 for a Charolais 378kg at £1,055, mediumweights sold from 190 to 279 for a Charolais 378kg at £1,055, heavy weights sold from 190 to 245 for a Charolais 530kg at £1,190 and sold up to £1,315 per head.

BULLOCKS: Lisnarick producer 476kg Limousin at £1,110, Brookeborough producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus at £860, Arney producer 450kg Charolais at £1,090, 484kg Charolais at £1,190, Sixmilecross producer 352kg Charolais at £915, Fivemiletown producer 364kg Charolais at £920, Newtownbutler producer 482kg Charolais at £1,120, 590kg Charolais Limousin at £1,190, 502kg Limousin at £1120, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,315, Irvinestown roducer 564kg Charolais at £1,220, Ederney producer 476kg Charolais at £1,100, Kesh producer 338kg Limousin at £870, Trillick producer 582kg Charolais at £1,295, Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais at £1,005, Augher producer 378kg Charolais at £1,055, 464kg Charolais at £1,060, 422kg Charolais at £1,175, Clogher producer 43kg Charolais at £1,015, Dungannon producer 410kg Limousin at £1,100, Garrison producer 424kg Charolais at £1,140.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,025 paid for a 344kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £620 to £1,075 for a 374kg Belgian Blue.

Ruling price: Kesh producer 252kg Charolais heifer at £700, 258kg Charolais bull at £780, 246kg Charolais bull at £775, 209kg Simmental heifer at £585, 304kg Charolais heifer at £780, 289kg Charolis heifer at £745, 315kg Limousin steer at £785, 233kg, 536 Charolais heifer at £600, Lisnaskea producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £725, 339kg Charolais heifer at £820, 416kg Limousin at £830, Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais steer at £910, 301kg Charolais heifer at £755, 356kg Charolais steer at £965, 310kg Charolais steer at £790, 301kg Charolais steer at £810, Tempo producer 356kg Charolais steer at £965, 350kg Limousin steer at £840, 326kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £690, Garrison producer 376kg Charolais bull at £920, 316kg Charolais heifer at £785, 311kg Charolais heifer at £730, 310kg Charolais heifer at £845, 21kg Limousin heifer at £830, Clogher producer 344kg Charolais bull at £1,025, 303kg Charolais heifer at £750, 331kg Charolais heifer at £780, Kesh producer 227kg Charolais heifer at £660, 258kg Charolais bull at £780, 252kg Charolais heifer at £700, 294kg Charolais bull at £815, Newtownbutler producer 335kg Limousin bull at £790, 323kg Limousin heifer at £600, 214kg Charolais heifer at £590, Augher producer 374kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1,075, 316kg Charolais heifer at £750, 392kg Charolais heifer at £995, 357kg Charolais heifer at £905, 356kg Charolais heifer at £855, Trillick producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £840, 304kg Charolais heifer at £770, 308kg Limousin steer at £795, 237kg Limousin heifer at £660.

CALVES: Beef breed bull calves sold from at £200 to at £480, quality Charolais while heifers sold fom at £150 to at £285 for a Aberdeen Angus.

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £470, Charolais bull at £780, Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Friesian bull at £235, Limousin bull at £345, Limousin heifer, Limousin bull at £345, Limousin heifer at £10, Sht bull at £240, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £330, Limousin bull at £330, Limousin bull at £260, Fintona Aberdeen Angus heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270 Shorthhorn bull at £20, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £30, Limousin bull at £230, Limousin bull at £230, Limousin bull at £330.

SUCKLER COWS: Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,480, Omagh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,400, Trillick producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,390, Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,330, Derrygonnelly producer Shorthorn Beef cow with heifer at £1,330, Springfield producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,230, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,450, springing Limousin heifer at £1,390, springing Limousin heifer at £1,300, springing Limousin at £1,240, springing Limousin heifer at £1,200.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 223pk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1,220.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 670kg at £1,290, Charolais 640kg, Derrygonnely producer Charolais 540kg at £1,220, Charolais 550kg at £1,200, Charolais 560kg at £1,180, Enniskillen producer Charolais 34kg at £1,165, Charolais 530kg at £1,150, Charolais 50kg, Charolais at £1,100, Charolais 480kg at £1,080, Arney producer Charolais 480kg at £985, Charolais 400kg at £900.

Fat cows: Cows peaked at 215ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1,145 and to a top of at £1,385. While others cleaned from 140-204ppk paid for a 518kg. Friesian cows from 75-140ppk for a 610kg at £855, Kesh producer Belgian Blue 750kg at £1,385, Charolais 628kg at £1,260, Garrison producer Charolais 530kg at £1,145, Dungannon producer Charolais 640kg at £1,160, Kesh producer Charolais 710kg at £1,225, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 518kg at £1,055.