Lightweight sheep sell from 330p to 359p per kg at Massereene

A good entry of fat hoggets on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene.

Lightweights selling from 330p to 359p per kg, heavies selling from 80 to 85 per head.

Prices: Carnlough producer 38 hoggets 19.5kg at 70 = 359p. Ballyutoag producer 8 hoggets 23kg at 80.50 = 350p. Tobermore producer 14 hoggets 23kg at 80 = 348p. Lisburn producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg at 78 = 347p. Carnlough producer 48 hoggets 22kg at 76 = 345p. Craigavon producer 11 hoggets 23kg at 78.50 = 341p. Aghalee producer 5 hoggets 22.5kg at 76.50 = 340p. Antrim producer 15 hoggets 22.5kg at 76.50 = 340p. Ballycarry producer 6 hoggets 22kg at 75 = 340p. Ballycarry producer 9 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 339p. Cookstown producer 7 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 339p. Knockagh producer 3 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 339p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 21.5kg at 72.50 = 337p. Ballymena producer 16 hoggets 21.5kg at 72 = 335p. Ballymena producer 28 hoggets 21.5kg at 72 = 335p. Antrim producer 44 hoggets 23kg at 77 = 335p. Knockagh producer 14 hoggets 23.5kg at 78.50 = 334p. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 23.5kg at 79 = 336p. Antrim producer 17 hoggets 22.5kg at 75 = 333p. Dundrod producer 19 hoggets 24kg at 80 = 333p. Cushendall producer 3 hoggets 24kg at 80 = 333p. Ballymena producer 8 hoggets 24kg at 80 = 333p. Carrickfergus producer 14 hoggets 23.5kg at 78 = 332p. Ballymena producer 13 hoggets 24.5kg at 81 = 331p. Ballymena producer 12 hoggets 23kg at 76 = 330p

Heavy hoggets: Ballywalter producer 16 hoggets 26kg at 85. Portadown producer 15 hoggets 26kg at 84. Antrim producer 46 hoggets 29kg at 83. Dromore producer 42 hoggets 28kg at 83. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 26kg at 83. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 28kg at 82.50. Cushendall producer 27 hoggets 25kg at 81.50. Crumlin producer 44 hoggets 25kg at 81.50. Crumlin producer 18 hoggets 25kg at 81. Dundrod producer 10 hoggets 24kg at 80.

Big numbers of cast ewes and rams still coming forward, with a steady trade for all breeds.

Crumlin producer 3 Texels at 91. Greyabbey producer 7 Texels at 90. Crumlin producer 7 Texels at 86. Antrim producer 16 Suffolks at 84. Ballymoney producer 13 Suffolks at 81. Dungannon producer 9 Suffolks at 80. Cookstown producer 4 Suffolks at 80. Carnlough producer 11 Blue Leicesters at 80. Antrim producer 5 Texels at 81.

FAT RAMS: Carnlough producer Blue Leicesters at 90. Antrim producer Texel at 85. Portadown producer Suffolk at 88. Antrim producer Texel at 85. Ballyutoag producer Texel at 84. Antrim producer Suffolk at 81.