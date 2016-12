Lightweight sheep sell from 340p to 380p per kg at Massereene

A seasonal entry of stock on offer at the last prime lamb sale of the year, met a very strong trade.

Lightweights selling from 340p to 380p per kg.

Heavy lots sold from 82 to 88 per head.

Prices: Randalstown producer 10 lambs 22kg at 83.50 = 380p. Dromore producer 16 lambs 22kg at 83 = 378p. Ahoghill producer 9 lambs 22kg at 82.50 = 375p. Comber producer 22 lambs 22kg at 81.50 = 372p. Lurgan producer 15 lambs 22kg at 80.50 = 366p. Antrim producer 24 lambs 23kg at 83.50 = 364p. Ballycarry producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at 81.50 = 362p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 24.5kg at 88 = 360p. Aghalee producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at 80 = 355p. Dundrod producer 38 lambs 23kg at 81.50 = 354p. Ballymena producer 31 lambs 19kg at 67 = 352p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 23kg at 80.50 = 350p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 23kg at 81.50 = 354p. Ballymena producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Aldergrove producer 11 lambs 24kg at 83.50 = 348p. Carnlough producer 54 lambs 23kg at 80 = 348p. Carnlough producer 16 lambs 24kg at 83.50 = 348p. Randalstown producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at 81.50 = 347p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22kg at 76 = 345p. Ballymena producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at 77.50 = 344p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at 73.50 = 342p. Ballyclare producer 42 lambs 24kg at 82 = 342p. Randalstown producer 24 lambs 24kg at 82 = 342p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 22kg at 75 = 341p. Aghalee producer 37 lambs 23.5kg at 80 = 340p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Portadown producer 24 lambs 25kg at 88. Ballynahinch producer 54 lambs 26kg at 86. Draperstown producer 8 lambs 25.5kg at 86.50. Ballinderry producer 35 lambs 27kg at 85. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 25.5kg at 85. Antrim producer 22 lambs 26kg at 84.

Another good entry of cast ewes met a similar trade to last week. Claudy producer 30 Texels at 90. Claudy producer 13 Suffolks at 89. Draperstown producer 16 Suffolks at 87. Ballyclare producer 10 Charollais at 85, Armagh producer 24 Suffolks at 84.