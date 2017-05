Limousin heifer sells to £1,340 at Markethill Mart

A good entry of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 13th May continued to sell in a very strong demand with buyers and sellers throughout Northern Ireland in attendance.

HEIFERS: 90 store heifers were offered for sale with top quality forward heifers selling to a top of £234 per 100k for 574k Lim heifer at £1,340 for a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality forward heifers from £202 to £227 per 100k.

Middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £223 per 100k for a 450k Lim at £1,005 for a Drumilly farmer.

Good quality lightweight heifers sold from £203 to £241 per 100k with 352k Char selling at £850 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Forward heifers: Banbridge farmer 574k, £1,340 £234: Collone farmer 580k, £1,315, £227: Annaghmore farmer 574k, £1,300, £226: Collone farmer 504k, £1,135, £225: Armagh farmer 536k, £1,205 £225: Armagh farmer 668k, £1,430, £214: 648k, £1,380, £213: 600k, £1,275, £212.50.

Middleweight heifers: Drumilly farmer 450k, £1,005, £223: Newtownhamilton farmer 476k, £1,010, £212: 484k, £1,015, 210: Richhill farmer 430k, £900, £209: 420k, £870, £207: Newtownhamilton farmer 458k, £945, £206.

Lightweight heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 352k, £850, £241.50: Sixmilecross farmer 314k, £705, £224.50: Markerhill farmer 330k, £705, £214: Richhill farmer 324k, £675, £208: 368k, £765, £208: 360k, £740, £205.50: 380k, £770, £203.

BULLOCKS: 150 bullocks sold in an improved trade against last week’s prices with forward bullocks selling to £231 per 100k for a 502k BB at £1,160.

Main demand from £209 to £228 per 100k.

Good quality AA bullocks sold to £228 per 100k for 522k £1,190.

Forward bullocks: Belleeks farmer 502k, £1,160, £231: Belleeks farmer 522k, £1,190, £228: Dromara farmer 522k, £1,155, £221: Belleeks farmer 606k, £1,340, £221: Belleeks farmer 532k, £1,170, £220: Carrowmannon famer 620k £1,355, £218: Portadown farmer 602k, £1,310, £218: Katesbridge farmer 642k, £1,355, £211.

Middleweight bullocks: Portadown farmer 492k, £1,120, £228: Fivemiletown farmer 424k, £960, £226: Whitecross farmer 438k, £960, £219: Ballylane farmer 444k, £970, £218: Armagh farmer 422k, £920, £218: Sixmilecross farmer 404k, £860, £213: Castlewellan farmer 472k, £1,000, £212: Whitecross farmer 406k, £840, £207: Armagh farmer 404k, £825, £204:

Lightweight bullocks: Castlewellan farmer 326k, £825, £253: 392k, £980, £250: Armagh farmer 378k, £910, £241: Castlewellan farmer 356k, £845, £237: Sixmilecross farmer 314k, £740, £236: 336k, £785, £234: 332k, £765, £230.

WEANLINGS: 160 weanlings sold readily in a stronger trade with good quality male weanlings selling to £685 for 252k Lim £272 per 100k for a Derrynoose farmer with heifer selling to £590 for 230k AA for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Male weanlings: Derrynoose farmer 252k, £685, £272: Markethill farmer 288k, £780, £271: Derrynoose farmer 234k, £630, £269: Banbridge farmer 330k £860, £261: Dorsey farmer 288k, £745, £259: Tullyvallen farmer 260k, £670, £258: Belleeks farmer 302k, £765, £253: Mayobrdige farmer 360k, £910, £253.

Female weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 230k, £590, £256.50: Cullyhanna farmer 278k, £705, £254: Belleeks farmer 312k, £780, £250; Newtownhamilton farmer 308k, £770, £250: Mayobridge farmer 176k, £440, £250: Cullyhanna farmer 340k, £845, £248.50: Newtownhamilton farmer 226k, £560, £248.

Cows and calves sold from £1,000 to £1,440.