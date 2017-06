Limousin sells for £1,400 at Dungannon Mart

Prices in all sections continue to improve at Dungannon Mart with a top price paid of £1,400, 675kg Lim (207.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,215, 550kg Char (221.00); dropped calves sold to £335 Sh bull and heifer calves to £285 Lim heifer; suckled cows peaked at £1,110 Char heifer springing; weanlings sold to £1,020 for a 400kg Lim steer (254.00), while weanling heifers sold to £860, 370kg Char (232.00).

STEERS: Steers sold to a height of £1,400, 675kg Lim (207.00) presented by J and S Boland, £1,290, 625kg Lim (206.00); P Grimley £1,180, 585kg AA (202.00); P Traynor £1,155, 500kg Lim (231.00), £1,100, 450kg Lim (244.00), £1,100, 420kg Lim (262.00), £1,040, 465kg Sim (224.00), £1,010, 430kg Lim (235.00), £1,010, 465kg Lim (218.00); W Barnes £1,150, 515kg Char (223.00), £1,000, 485kg Lim (206.00); G Litter £1,095, 510kg Lim (215.00), £1,005, 450kg Char (223.00), £910, 410kg Char (222.00), £890, 400kg Hereford (223.00); P McElhatton £1,040, 500kg Lim (208.00); T Smyth £900, 300kg Lim (300.00), £845, 345kg BB (245.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices peaked at £1,215, 550kg Char (221.00) presented by D Eagleson, £1,100, 515kg Char (214.00), £930, 395kg Char (235.00); E Wallace £1,020, 450kg Char (227.00), £890, 395kg Lim (225.00), £860, 415kg Lim (207.00), £810, 400kg Lim (203.00), £750, 365kg Lim (206.00), £720, 330kg Lim (218.00); F Devlin £945, 410kg Char (231.00); Mountview Cattle £900, 400kg Char (225.00), £770, 375kg Sal (205.00), £760, 360kg Lim (211.00); R Cuddy £690, 345kg Lim (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES: A large entry of dropped calves sold very sharply to peak at £335 Sh bull presented by K Hunter, £295 Hereford bull; J Ewing £335 Lim bull, £330 Lim bull, £310 Lim bull, £305 Lim bull; G R Blair £330 Lim bull, £305 Lim bull; Lakeview Farms £315 Sim bull, £280 Sim bull; M McCann £300 AA bull, £270 x 2 AA bulls; V McReynolds £300 Fkv bull; B Lagan £280 Her bull; L Allen £265 AA bull, £255 AA bull; M Rea £265 Hereford bull, £250 Her bull, £245 Her bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £130 to £395 while younger sorts from £70 to £125; meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £285 Lim presented by T Lester, £245 Lim heifer; C Rafferty £255 Char heifer; J Teague £265 BB heifer, £245 Fkv heifer; J Ewing £250 Lim heifer; V McReynolds £235 Her heifer; M Rea £210 Her heifer, £205 Her heifer.

WEANLINGS: A full ringside of buyers insured all sorts where keenly bid for to peak at £1,020, 400kg Lim steer (254.00) presented by P Traynor, £995, 380kg Lim (261.00), £980, 390kg Lim (252.00), £970, 400kg Sim (243.00), £900, 380kg Lim (236.00), £890, 350kg Lim (255.00), £830, 325kg Daq (256.00), £820, 365kg Lim (225.00), £820, 360kg Lim (228.00); DMK Trading £900, 400kg AA (225.00), £745, 335kg AA (223.00); N Donaghy £880, 340kg AA (260.00), £780, 355kg AA (220.00), £650, 250kg Sim (261.00), £640, 290kg AA (222.00), £555, 225kg AA (245.00); M Dyche £750, 285kg Char (263.00); J Weir £705, 250kg Char (283.00), £585 x 2 230kg (255.00); T Gilmour £675, 240kg Char (282.00), £625, 220kg Char (287.00), £620, 235kg Char (265.00), £620, 218kg Char (285.00), £565, 175kg Char (325.00), £565, 190kg Char (293.00); weanling heifers sold to £860, 370kg Char (232.00) presented M McVeigh, £835, 350kg Char (240.00); M Dyche £680, 280kg Lim (243.00), £670, 280kg Char (240.00), £645, 300kg Lim (212.00); R Cuddy £635, 295kg Lim (215.00); T Gilmour £600, 220kg Char (270.00); J Weir £590, 250kg Char (233.00); J Conway £570, 200kg Char (285.00), £560, 220kg Char (256.00).