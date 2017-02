Limousin steer sells to £1250 for 635kg at Dungannon

Quality stock continue to sell sharply to peak at £1250, 635kg Lim steer (197.00).

Heifers peaked at £1175, 595kg Lim (197.00); dropped calves sold to £330 Sim bull and heifer calves to £350 Char; suckled cows and calves sold to £1230 Lim cow and BB bull calf at foot; weanling sold to 291p per kg for a 340kg Lim heifer at £990; weanling males sold to £900, 470kg Lim (192.00).

STEERS (50): Steer prices peaked at £1250, 635kg Lim (197.00) presented by J Bell, £1140, 615kg Lim (185.00); S Davidson £1100, 555kg Sal (198.00), £1030, 510kg Sal (202.00), £975, 515kg Sal (189.00); E Scully £1005, 535kg Lim (188.00); G Clarke £920, 440kg AA (209.00), £870, 410kg AA (212.00), £860, 445kg AA (194.00), £835, 445kg AA (188.00); Riverview Farm £900, 360kg Lim (250.00), £870, 350kg Char (248.00), £850, 340kg Char (250.00), £770, 360kg Lim (226.00), £750, 320kg Daq (235.00).

HEIFERS (30): Heifer prices topped at £1175, 595kg Lim (197.00) presented by J Turkington, £1165, 560kg Lim (208.00); B Hamill £1170, 595kg Char (197.00), £1050, 525kg Lim (200.00), £980, 465kg Char (211.00); R Verner £1105, 585kg Lim (189.00), £1100, 575kg Char (191.00); S Hopper £980, 470kg Char (209.00); A Bowden £945, 485kg Lim (195.00), £890, 440kg Daq (202.00); K McGuigan £815, 435kg Char (187.00), £710, 350kg Char (203.00); F Tiffney £750, 320kg Char (234.00), £720, 350kg Char (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES (100): Dropped calves sold sharply to peak at £330 Sim bull presented by D McGahan; J Ewing £315 Lim bull, £300 Lim bull; S Humphries £310 Sim bull, £245 Sim bull; F Oliver £310 Char bull; A Watson £290 Sim bull, £270 Sim bull; S Conroy £285 Sim bull; E Robinson £275 Her bull; T Lester £230 Fkv bull; P Carberry £225 Lim bull, £175 Fkv bull; H Irwin £200 Fkv bull; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £350 Char presented by F Oliver; M Dyche £345 x 2 AA heifers, £340 x 3 BB heifers, £300 x 2 BB heifers, £255 x 2 AA heifers; D McGahan £325 Char heifer; S Conroy £250 BB heifer; J Ewing £185 Lim heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1230 Lim cow and BB bull calf at foot presented by D Robinson, £1225 Char cow and BB heifer; in-calf heifers peaked at £1070 AA heifer presented by Crewehill Farms.

WEANLINGS (110): Weanling prices remain strong with male calves selling to £900, 450kg Lim (200.00) presented by F Smith; D Simpson £850, 350kg Lim (243.00), £750, 325kg Lim (231.00), £705, 290kg Char (243.00), £680, 270kg Lim (252.00); E Crawford £825, 380kg Lim (217.00), £720, 300kg Lim (235.00); E Mallon £790, 315kg Char (251.00), £780, 315kg Char (248.00), £770, 325kg Char (237.00), £750, 290kg Char (258.00), £725, 290kg Char (250.00), £725, 300kg Char (238.00); C Richardson £770, 340kg SHB (227.00), £740, 320kg SHB (231.00), £730, 310kg Char (236.00); M Sheridan £700, 300kg Char (230.00); S O’Neill £685, 280kg Char (245.00); W Abraham £675, 285kg Char (237.00); F Mullin £645 x 2 255kg Lims (250.00); weanling heifers sold to £990, 340kg Lim (291.00) presented by C Dunwoody, £820, 365kg Lim (225.00); S O’Neill £860, 340kg Char (253.00), £720, 335kg Char (215.00); K Barnes £855, 375kg Char (228.00), £755, 355kg Char (214.00); G Litter £750, 345kg Char (217.00); E Crawford £740, 345kg Lim (215.00), £730 x 2 335kg Lims (218.00); K Cullinan £715 x 3 320kg Chars (224.00), £655, 285kg Char (230.00), £630, 275kg SH (230.00); S Allen £700, 325kg Lim (215.00), £620, 285kg Lim (218.00); M Sheridan £690, 300kg Char (223.00), £670, 310kg Char (216.00); F Smith £650, 300kg Lim (214.00); E Mallon £600, 280kg Char (215.00).