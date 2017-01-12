Limousin steer sells to £1345 for 655kg at Dungannon

A larger entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £1345, 655kg Lim (205.00).

Heifers peaked at £1150, 570kg Char (202.00); fat cows topped at £790, 710kg Lim (111.00); dropped calves sold to £335 Lim bull and heifer calves to £320 Lim; suckled cows and calves sold to £1280 Lim cow and Char bull calf at foot; weanling prices peaked at £855, 395kg Char steer (217.00), while weanling heifers sold to £820, 355kg Sim (231.00).

STEERS (40): Steer prices peaked at £1345, 655kg Lim (205.00) presented by R McAllister, £1270, 610kg Lim (208.00), £1070, 535kg Lim (200.00); P Corr £1250, 625kg Char (200.00), £1180, 595kg Char (198.00); C Donnelly £1195, 610kg Lim (196.00); E Mullen £1170, 595kg Lim (197.00); R Davidson £1130, 550kg Lim (206.00), £1120, 545kg Daq (206.00), £1110, 570kg Char (195.00); J Mullan £1040, 490kg Char (212.00), £1000, 490kg Char (204.00), £930, 455kg Char (204.00), £910, 395kg Char (230.00); M Duffy £800, 410kg Her (195.00); B Meenagh £790, 355kg Lim (223.00), £740, 320kg Lim (231.00), £725, 345kg Lim (210.00), £725, 360kg Sim (201.00).

HEIFERS (48): A strong trade for all classes of heifers sold to a height of £1150, 570kg Char (202.00) presented by P McLaughlin, £1090, 540kg Char (202.00), £1075, 495kg Char (217.00), £1050, 495kg Char (212.00); N Woods £1145, 580kg Char (197.00), £1130, 540kg Char (209.00); P Quinn £1100, 575kg Char (191.00), £1050, 520kg Char (202.00), £1000, 535kg Char (187.00); S Mallon £1000, 485kg Lim (206.00); W Turkington £1000, 490kg Lim (204.00), £940, 495kg Lim (190.00), £855, 450kg Lim (190.00); D Bell £950, 455kg Lim (209.00); J Mullin £885, 385kg Char (230.00).

Fat cows sold to 790, 710kg Lim (111.00) presented by W Murphy.

DROPPED CALVES (90): Dropped calves continue to sell briskly to peak at £335 Lim bull presented by J Armstrong, £315 Sim bull; P and T McCaughey £275 AA bull, £232 AA bull, £230 AA bull, £215 AA bull; C Rollston £245 BB bull; J Nicholl £240 AA bull, £215 AA bull; C Loughran £220 Lim bull; B O’Neill £202 Lim bull; reared Fr bull calves sold to £380 presented by P Woods; younger Fr bulls sold from £58 to £102 per head; heifer calves topped at £320 Lim presented by B O’Neill; W Smith £305 x 2 Her hfrs; R Crawford £290 BB hfr, £205 AA hfr; V McReynolds £270 AA hfr, £195 AA Hfr; C Rollston £255 BB hfr; P Robinson £240 Sim hfr; P and T McCaughey £190 AA hfr, £185 AA hfr, £175 AA hfr.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1280 Lim cow and Char bull calf at foot presented by G Hill.

WEANLINGS (65): A brisk trade for all classes of weanlings saw a top price paid of £855, 335kg Char steer (255.00) presented by B O’Neill, £855, 395kg Char (217.00), £810, 350kg Char (231.00), £790, 330kg Char (239.00), £760, 310kg Char (245.00), £680, 275kg Lim (247.00); S Mallon £840, 410kg Sim (205.00); P Began £785, 390kg Lim (201.00), £590 x 3 226kg Chars (261.00); E Fox £745, 360kg BB (207.00); D and J Kane £735, 350kg Char (210.00); J Gervis £725, 315kg Char (230.00); J Fleming £715, 245kg Lim (292.00), £690, 250kg Lim (276.00), £685, 280kg Lim (245.00); J Taylor £700, 325kg Lim (215.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £820, 355kg Sim (231.00) presented by S Mallon; J Taylor £745, 295kg Lim (253.00), £690 x 2 310kg Lims (223.00); J Gervis £740, 350kg Char (211.00), £600, 275kg Char (218.00), £580, 285kg Char (204.00); J Fleming £600, 240kg Lim (250.00), £570, 245kg Lim (233.00); M O’Hagan £555 x 2 250kg Lims (250.00); J Weir £520, 250kg Char (208.00); P Began £505 x 2 220kg Chars (230.00).